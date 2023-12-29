Yoav Landman, Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), sold 14,792 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to allow users to continuously release software updates across any system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 487,756 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 79 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $35.09, giving the company a market cap of $3.658 billion.

With the stock price at $35.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.72, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Sells 14,792 Shares

