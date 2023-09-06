U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,472.50
    -62.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.20
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    -0.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.01
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4530
    -0.2220 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,747.13
    +67.09 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.29
    +1.68 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.99
    -45.94 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,241.02
    +204.26 (+0.62%)
     

JGB yields down ahead of 30-year auction

Brigid Riley
·1 min read

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, led by the longest maturities, as investors looked ahead to a potentially crucial 30-year bond auction scheduled later this week.

The 30-year JGB yield slid 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.64%, while the 20-year yield eased 0.5 bp to 1.37%, and the 40-year yield sank 2 bps to 1.810%.

The 10-year yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.65%, after earlier rising as high as 0.66% following a weak auction of the securities on Tuesday.

Market participants generally expect the 30-year sale to go more smoothly, with a lot of pent-up demand from life insurers and pension funds for the debt. The previous auction of the securities saw strong demand, and yields currently sit at more attractive levels than a month ago, when they were closer to 1.60%.

"We thus see a scope for an increase in (life insurers') net purchases now," Mizuho Securities analyst Yurie Suzuki wrote in a client note.

"It is also possible that other investor categories might consider buying."

At the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield was unchanged at 0.225%. (Reporting by Brigid Riley; editing by Kevin Buckland)