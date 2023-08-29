JGB yields down ahead of US labour, inflation data

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, mirroring a slight retreat in U.S. Treasuries as investors turn their focus to key economic data out later this week in the United States.

The 10-year JGB yield declined 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.645%, inching further off a nine-and-a-half-year peak touched ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday.

"There was nothing particularly new (at the Jackson Hole Symposium), so I expect the trend will probably be for Japanese yields to stabilise as long as yields overseas settle down," said Takeshi Ishida, currency strategist at Resona Holdings.

For now, investors are taking a wait-and-see stance before getting new data on the U.S. labour market and inflation, he said.

U.S. Treasury yields moved modestly lower overnight and in Asian hours, ahead of the economic data releases that may provide more clarity on the interest rate trajectory this year and next.

Data on ADP national employment is due on Wednesday, while the highly anticipated non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday. The Fed has flagged the extremely tight labour market as something it is closely watching for signs of cooling.

"I think tomorrow's ADP is something to be vigilant of," Ishida added.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 bps to 1.370%, and the 30-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 bps to 1.650%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.000% following the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) bond auction on Tuesday.

The MOF sold about 2,343 billion yen ($16.01 billion) of the two-year JGB at an average yield of 0.011%, with the yield at 0.02% for the lowest accepted price.

The five-year yield declined 0.5 bps to 0.225%, up slightly from a two-week low of 0.220% hit earlier in the session. ($1 = 146.3600 yen) (Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)