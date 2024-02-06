JGB yields pulled higher by US Treasuries as auctions loom

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, pulled up by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as bets for early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts receded.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.730% as of 0433 GMT.

The 20-year yield added 1 bp to 1.515%, and the 30-year gained 0.5 bp to 1.795%.

Overnight, 10-year Treasury yields pushed as much as 15 bps higher to 4.177% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview with "60 Minutes" that policymakers can be "prudent" in deciding when to lower rates.

At the same time, investors remained cautious ahead of auctions of 30- and five-year JGBs on Wednesday and Friday of this week, respectively.

A sale of 10-year notes last week was met with unexpectedly high demand, possibly from pension funds who needed to rebalance portfolios back towards bonds after strong gains for stocks this year. That followed a run of weak bond auction results.

"With U.S. yields trading at higher levels, JGBs with maturities close to 10 years have sold off quite a bit," Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, said.

"We saw some concession-like selling of 30-year bonds ahead of the auction tomorrow, but the view on the auction is divided: some see pensions buying, (but) no one is sure whether they will really act in the same way they did at the 10-year auction."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.1 yen to 146.25 yen. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Meanwhile, the five-year JGB yield was flat at 0.315%, and the two-year yield slipped 0.5 bp to 0.105%, retreating slightly from Monday's high of 0.110%, a level last seen on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)