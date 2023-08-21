U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

JGB yields rise as traders gauge BOJ, US Fed policy paths

Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields advanced on Monday as investors sought to balance the Bank of Japan's more-flexible yield curve controls against the anticipation of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.64%, recouping a part of the 2.5 bps slump from Friday. The yield rose to 0.655% on Thursday, matching a 2014 high reached at the start of the month.

The 20-year JGB yield added 2 bps to 1.365%, while the 30-year yield increased 1.5 bps to 1.645%.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers will convene their annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell delivering a speech.

Markets assume Powell will note the jump in yields at the conference, and the recent run of strong economic data. The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now tracker is running at a heady 5.8% for this quarter.

A resilient U.S. economy is stoking expectations that the Fed may need to raise rates again this cycle and hold them at a high level for longer.

Meanwhile, JGB investors continue to test the waters for higher yields after the BOJ last month unexpectedly doubled the de-facto ceiling for the 10-year to 1%.

Despite the increased flexibility for long-term rates, analysts and investors expect the negative short-term interest rate policy to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

The yen's decline to levels that spurred last year the first yen-buying intervention in a generation has some market participants eyeing that as a possible trigger for policy tightening.

"Wage growth (in Japan) might not be strong enough to justify a near-term change in monetary policy, so the current focus should probably be the foreign-exchange rate," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

For now though, the 10-year yield is likely to stabilize between around 0.65-0.7%, Kichikawa added.

"It's close to a short-term equilibrium," he said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.15 yen at 146.51, as of the midday recess.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.02%. The five-year note had yet to trade.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)