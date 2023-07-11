JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) most popular amongst retail investors who own 38%, insiders hold 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in JHM Consolidation Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders own 36% of JHM Consolidation Berhad

Every investor in JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of JHM Consolidation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JHM Consolidation Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

JHM Consolidation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see JHM Consolidation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in JHM Consolidation Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO King Tan with 32% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 3.7% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of JHM Consolidation Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of JHM Consolidation Berhad. Insiders own RM168m worth of shares in the RM467m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in JHM Consolidation Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand JHM Consolidation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that JHM Consolidation Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

