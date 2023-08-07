JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for JHM Consolidation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = RM26m ÷ (RM476m - RM131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, JHM Consolidation Berhad has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JHM Consolidation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering JHM Consolidation Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JHM Consolidation Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by JHM Consolidation Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 39% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, JHM Consolidation Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

