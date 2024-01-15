JHM Consolidation Berhad's (KLSE:JHM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on JHM Consolidation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM22m ÷ (RM478m - RM121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, JHM Consolidation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JHM Consolidation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering JHM Consolidation Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JHM Consolidation Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at JHM Consolidation Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From JHM Consolidation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, JHM Consolidation Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 17% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing JHM Consolidation Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

