U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    -0.34 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.70
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3900
    -1.1850 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,551.53
    -1,952.95 (-9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.36
    -31.55 (-6.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Jhpiego to Present Global Humanitarian Awards to Shawn and Serena Levy and Hasan Minhaj and Dr. Beena Patel Minhaj

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no strange(r) thing that philanthropists Shawn and Serena Levy will be taking center stage alongside comedian Hasan Minhaj and Dr. Beena Patel Minhaj at the Laughter Is the Best Medicine 2022 gala on Monday, December 5, at the Beverly Wilshire, hosted by global health nonprofit Jhpiego.

Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins affiliate, believes that where a woman and her family live should not determine if they live.

An extraordinary storyteller and prolific filmmaker, Shawn explored communication with extraterrestrials in the multi-Oscar-nominated "Arrival," shared the supernatural adventures of a group of teens in the award-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things," and directed hit movies "Free Guy," "The Adam Project," and highly anticipated "Deadpool 3"and the upcoming limited series "All the Light We Cannot See." His wife Serena, who has practiced as an early childhood development specialist privately and at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Early Childhood Center, also serves on the Board of Trustees for A Sense of Home.

The couple will receive Jhpiego's Elyse Bila Ouedraogo Award, named for a Burkina Faso nurse who screened hundreds of women for cervical cancer—the preventable disease that ultimately took her life. This award is given to honorees who exemplify Ouedraogo's selfless determination to make a difference.

"The work that Jhpiego does, the ways in which this organization is changing lives, is bettering lives, aligns with the values that Serena and I hold," said Shawn. "Through this award, we hope to amplify the work of Jhpiego, their empowerment of women, to ensure that the people they serve receive the quality health care all of us want for our families."

Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins University affiliate, will present its Visionary Award the same evening to Hasan, a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian, and his wife, Beena, Executive Director of Vituity Cares Foundation. The Visionary Award recognizes leaders who use their public platforms for activism aligned with the work and mission of Jhpiego – women's empowerment, education and access to health care. The Minhajs are passionate advocates for equitable health care for women, men and their families wherever they live.

Beena, who holds advanced degrees in public health, previously developed a nationally recognized and replicated model of patient-centered health care for homeless veterans. Hasan is the co-founder and chief executive officer of 186K Films, which will produce its first feature, "For the Culture," with Amazon Studios. His second comedy special, "The King's Jester," premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2022.

"We're honored to be able to bring awareness to public health initiatives through both creative and grassroots mediums," said Beena. "Empowering people, especially women, to advocate for improved and expanded health care access leads to better overall public health. We hope to continue our work in this space in a way that exceeds the significant expectations of the Visionary Award."

Laughter Is the Best Medicine, which this year takes place during Jhpiego's 50th anniversary year, highlights the work of Jhpiego's staff all over the world, in addition to the philanthropic and humanitarian contributions of the honorees. An evening of celebration and inspiration, the evening features performances from top comedians and special guests from Jhpiego's country offices.

100% of gala proceeds go toward improving the health and well-being of women and their families in the developing world.

Working for the past half century in 155 countries to ensure equity, quality and respect in health care services, Jhpiego insists that where a woman lives should not determine if she lives.
For more information about Jhpiego and its annual gala, visit www.jhpiego.org or contact Ann LoLordo, 443.831.3834, ann.lolordo@jhpiego.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jhpiego-to-present-global-humanitarian-awards-to-shawn-and-serena-levy-and-hasan-minhaj-and-dr-beena-patel-minhaj-301672275.html

SOURCE Jhpiego

Recommended Stories

  • Medtronic Shares Fall As Blood Pressure Reduction Device Fails On Primary Goal

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • Beam Therapeutics Temporarily Retreats Clinical Plans For Second Sickle Cell Gene Therapy

    Last November, the FDA signed off Beam Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BEAM) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Phase 1/2 trial for BEAM-101 gene therapy for sickle cell disease. In the most recent earnings release, the company said it is still working on enrolling its first patient for the trial, dubbed BEACON-101, by year-end. The company announced in its Q3 update that it's pushing back plans to file an IND in 2022 for BEAM-102, another sickle cell gene therapy candidate. To speed up

  • Why Shares of Gilead Sciences Rose 27.20% in October

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its shares rise 27.20% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock ended September at $61.69. Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and HIV therapies, showed it has a strong future even as sales of its COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir), have begun to ebb.

  • Why Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics Dropped 19.9% in October

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), a gene-editing clinical-stage biotech company, saw its shares fall 19.9% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. It opened October at $66.02 and then fell steadily throughout the month, dropping to a monthly low of $48.49 on Oct. 24. The stock concluded the month at $52.34 and is down more than 33% so far this year, with a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $95.

  • Medtronic hypertension device improves in new study, but doesn't outdo drugs for

    Medtronic’s Symplicity system, which stimulates nerves near the kidneys to treat hypertension, yielded disappointing results in 2014. It did better the second time — though it failed to prove itself significantly better than drugs.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry is constantly growing, changing, and evolving, which will continue in the coming years. Among the leaders in these segments of the industry are HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). HCA Healthcare is a leading hospital chain company with operations throughout the U.S. Although there is plenty of competition, the company has grown its market share in the past decade and again during the troubled pandemic years.

  • Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

    Amazon has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

  • Veru Shares Jump Over 40% Despite FDA Staff Raises Uncertainties Over Its COVID-19 Therapy

    Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) is set to face an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday regarding its emergency use authorization (EUA) application for the oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin. At first, the meeting was supposed to happen on October 6, and then it was pushed to November 9. The company's shares are up after the FDA published the briefing documents on sabizabulin ahead of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. The FDA review team has identified multiple uncertainties r

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

    Axsome (AXSM) reports a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. Revenues comprise sales of the sleep drug, Sunosi, acquired from Jazz.

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • Medtronic Blood-Pressure Device Curbs Hypertension, but Misses Top Goal in Study

    The company has applied for FDA approval of Symplicity Spyral, an experimental device used to perform a minimally invasive treatment procedure.

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • UPDATE 1-FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data. Staff reviewers said the data did not help in clearly identifying a relevant patient population and remained unclear about the mortality rate in the placebo group. Veru has applied for emergency use authorization for its drug, sabizabulin, as a treatment for hospitalized moderate-to-severe COVID patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data from Phase 3 RAPID Trial of Etripamil Nasal Spray in Patients with PSVT During Late-Breaking Session at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2022

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced the presentation of new data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, the Company's investigational calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in the at-home setting. The presentation, titled "Self-administered Etripamil for Termination of Spontaneous Paroxysmal

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • FDA staff flags uncertainties on Veru's COVID drug; EUA hopes lift shares

    Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday identified several uncertainties around Veru Inc's data for its experimental COVID-19 drug but did not raise any new concerns, sending its shares surging 52%. The reviewers also did not offer any strong argument against the emergency use authorization (EUA) even as they flagged the small size of the trial that showed the drug reduced death rates, analysts said. The data did not help clearly identify a relevant patient population and the high rate of deaths in a placebo group in the trial may raise questions about the results, the reviewers said.

  • GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of trial, shares fall

    (Reuters) -GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, the company said on Monday. Oncology is a key area of focus for GSK as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business and its shares fell 3% after its statement, which raised concerns that regulatory approval of Blenrep may be rescinded. Blenrep did not meet the primary endpoint of "progression-free survival" - or the period of time that a person lives with the disease without it getting worse after treatment - in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, GSK said.

  • Why Experts Are Saying 'Bigorexia' Isn't Impacting Just Men Alone

    Wondering if you are experiencing 'bigorexia' symptoms? Here's what to know about bigorexia, including disorder warning signs, treatment and how to cope.

  • California Woman's Suit Claims L'Oreal Products Led to Fibroids Diagnosis

    The Root recently reported on a new study from the National Institutes of Health that found a link between frequent use of chemical hair straighteners and a higher risk of uterine cancer. Now customers are beginning to take action to hold companies accountable for their health.