SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He Restaurant presents flexi pairings Wine & Whisky Menus for any occasion. The flexibility allows the guests to have imaginative ways for the pairings from dining in the restaurant to taking away the bottles.

The package starts from $1288++ per table for min. 10 persons, with a tier up menu at $1,888++ per table with minimum 10 persons.

Exquisite Menu Pairings with a bottle of Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old (700ml bottle) and with either a bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill 76 Shiraz Cabernet or a bottle of Clarendelle Rouge by Haut Brion. Diners could also takeaway the Wine & Whisky bottles.

Minimum 10 persons required for a table and reservations in advance is required.

For the Jia He Wine and Whisky Pairings Menus please find at:

https://www.jiahe.com.sg/jiahe-chinese-restaurant

https://www.jiahe.com.sg/jiahe-grand

https://www.jiahe.com.sg/

Wine & Whisky Dinner Set Menu $1,288.00++ (@ min. 10 persons pax per table). The menu has some of the highlighted dishes that would compliment the whisky and wine to satisfy the gourmands' appetite and to simply delight such as:

Appetizer

Roasted Peking Duck served with Crispy-fried Scallion Roll accompanied with Sauteed Stuffed Mushroom with Truffle Sauce

Main

Steamed Fillet of Sea Perch with Preserved Sakura Ginger and Silky Tofu in Superior Soya Sauce

Sauteed Diced Duck Meat and Mushroom served with Lettuce Cup

Pan-fried Iberico Pork with Tangy Citrus Sauce

Crispy Noodle with Baby Lobster in Silky Egg Sauce

If you are looking for a tier-up, the $1,888++ per table Wine & Whisky Flexi Pairings would be an ideal choice. Includes a bottle of Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years Old (700ml bottle) with either a bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill 76 Shiraz Cabernet or a bottle of Clarendelle Rouge by Haut Brion.

Guests could also takeaway the Wine & Whisky bottles.

Wine & Whisky Dinner Set Menu $1,888.00++ per table, minimum 10 persons,

some signatures in the menu include:

Appetizer

Roasted Suckling Pig with Caviar

Story continues

Main

Steamed Wild Soon Hock Fish with Golden Minced Garlic and Mushroom in Superior Soya Sauce

Fried Crystal Prawn in Two Styles: (Truffle-Pepper Cream & Tangy Orange Sauce)

Braised 3-head Abalone with Stuffed Sea Cucumber and Broccoli

Garlic-scented Fried Jasmine Rice Fresh Crabmeat, Conpoy and Egg White

Dessert

Double-boiled Whole Pear with Bird's Nest and Peach Resin

Both menus are available at Jia He Grand & Jia He Chinese Restaurant.

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email : jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1, #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit A)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For Reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email : enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries, please WhatsApp at 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

Please hashtag in your posts, thank you:

#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeRestaurant #JiaHeGrand #JiaHeWineandWhisky #JiaHeRestaurantPairings

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Primary Contact: Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevusg.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email sharonvu@engagevusg.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jia-he-restaurant-presents-flexi-pairings-wine--whisky-menus-301779398.html

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand