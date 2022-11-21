U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Increases Production For The First Phase Of Manufacturing Facility With A Maximum Annual Output Of 20 Million Doses Of Recombinant HPV 9-Valent Vaccine

·5 min read

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that in order to meet the rapidly growing market demand for HPV 9-valent vaccines in China and the international market, after process optimization, facility upgrading and verification, the peak production capacity for the first phase of the HPV vaccine manufacturing facility of the Company will be increased to an annual output of 20 million doses of recombinant HPV 9-valent vaccine. The construction of such manufacturing facility has received technical guidance from experts of the World Health Organization ("WHO"). Upon completion, the facility will meet the requirements of China's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and WHO prequalification (WHO PQ) to satisfy the global supply and demand gap of HPV 9-valent vaccines.

(PRNewsfoto/江蘇瑞科生物技术股份有限公司)
(PRNewsfoto/江蘇瑞科生物技术股份有限公司)

HPV 9-valent vaccines can prevent approximately 90% of cervical cancers and 90% of anal and genital warts, and are widely regarded as the most effective vaccines against HPV infections. At present, no domestic HPV 9-valent vaccine has been approved for sale in China. The Company's core product, HPV 9-valent vaccine REC603, is in phase III clinical stage, with a prominent advantage in total sample size and an advanced overall research and development progress. REC603 adopts the H. polymorpha expression system to achieve high-yield and stable expression of HPV virus-like particles and to make the Company's vaccine candidate more suitable for commercial production.

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Recbio or the Company; stock code: 02179.HK) is an innovative vaccine company driven by self-developed technologies. We are dedicated to the R&D, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines, leveraging our core technology platforms (novel adjuvant, protein engineering, immunological evaluation). Staying true to the mission of "Protect human health with best-in-class vaccines", the Company has established high-value pipelines consisting of several blockbuster vaccines with proprietary rights to satisfy the huge unmet demands in the markets of high-burden diseases.

Through years of devotion to the vaccine industry, Recbio has developed three advanced innovative technology platforms, namely novel adjuvant, protein engineering and immunological evaluation platforms, and become one of the few companies in the world capable of developing novel adjuvant systems. We develop promising vaccine candidates constantly, taking advantage of the synergy between the novel adjuvant platform, optimized antigen designs, and immunological evaluation technologies. Recbio never ceases to optimize its technology platforms, and strives to achieve breakthroughs in mRNA vaccines using a joint venture model.

With robust R&D capacity, the Company has developed high-value innovative vaccine portfolios consisting of ten-odd differentiated vaccines, covering cervical cancer, shingles, COVID-19, TB and other high-burden diseases. Our core product REC603, a recombinant 9-valent HPV vaccine in Phase III clinical trial, shows great promise of becoming the first marketed domestic 9-valent HPV vaccine. Apart from that, ReCOV, a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine with its commercialization in the offing, has been recognized as one of the most competitive next-generation COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Recbio has a clear commercialization strategy aiming to penetrate the diversified global vaccine market.

Honed and refined for ten years, Recbio is going to reap the rewards as several products are approaching commercialization.

For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

Forward-looking statements

This Press Release may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target", "believe", "potential" and "reasonably possible" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities, research and development projects, and any financial, investment and capital targets and any other targets, commitments and ambitions described in writing or verbally herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct, accurate or complete. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in the forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect, inaccurate or incomplete, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important actors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. There is also no assurance that the Group may develop or market its core products or other pipeline candidates successfully. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation general market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical tensions or data limitations and changes). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs,  expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, you should not place reliance on, and are expressly cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by  or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, commitments, prospects or returns contained herein.

Please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnew.hk) or of the Company (www.recbio.cn) for further details. If there is any inconsistency between this Presentation and the announcements, the announcements shall prevail.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Investor Inquiry:
Email: ir@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Media Inquiry:
Email: media@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Related Links:
https://www.recbio.cn/

SOURCE Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

