U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,956.75
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.70
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.20
    +1.60 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.60
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.30
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3003
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8430
    +0.4550 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,742.70
    -767.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.69
    +4.19 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.43
    -8.23 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Jianpu Technology Accepted as a Member of the Payment & Clearing Association of China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JT

BEIJING, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that Jianpu has officially been accepted as a member of the Payment and Clearing Association of China (the "Association" or "PCAC"). A total of 19 companies and institutions were accepted on the new member list, including emerging banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and a National Fintech Certification centre. Jianpu is honored to have been accepted as a member of the Association, especially at a time when the Association is tightening membership management and acceptance.

Jianpu initially joined the FinTech Committee of PCAC in 2017, and was subsequently announced as a member in February 2022. Being accepted as a member reflects the recognition for the work Jianpu has done over the years by both regulators and industry participants. It also signifies the increasing attention to the roles fintech enterprises play in the digital transformation of the financial industry. Jianpu is looking forward to increasing communications with regulators, industry professionals, and peers, to exert the advantages of being a fintech company and effectively performing the duties of a member, and will facilitate the sound development of the payment and clearing service industry by leveraging its digital products and services.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Jianpu commented, "Jianpu is grateful for the opportunity to complement our strengths with the traditional financial institutions within the association and create new synergies within the member network. We are fully committed to serving the financial industry, promoting global economic development, and working closely with industry participants by leveraging our technologies and innovative products. We will strive to contribute to the high-quality digitalization of the financial industry under the framework of the Payment and Clearing Association of China."

According to a survey from PCAC, 88.1% of financial institutions aim to enhance operating efficiency through their digital transformation initiatives, followed by improving risk management and increasing customer acquisition. The main complication in the digitalization process is the failure to effectively integrate system architectures. As a technology-empowered digital platform, Jianpu provides system-based total solutions to help financial service providers to build and boost digital capabilities so that they could better serve more consumers with financial needs. Jianpu has delivered various projects associated with payment and clearing.In one of its most recent projects, "Quick Payment Customer Activation", the Company offered tailored services to a leading regional bank to enhance its operating efficiency.

The Payment & Clearing Association of China is a self-regulated organization of the payment and clearing service industry in China, supervised by the People's Bank of China. Membership eligibility comprises of banks and financial institutions with an independent legal entity, payment clearing institutions approved by the People's Bank of China or relevant regulatory authorities, licensed non-banking payment institutions, and support organizations related to payment clearing business.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Jianpu Technology Inc.
(IR)Oscar Chen, E-mail: IR@rong360.com
(PR)Amanda Hu, E-mail: Media@rong360.com
Tel: +86 010 6242-706

Christensen Advisory
Suri Cheng, E-mail: scheng@christensenir.com
Tel: +86 185 0060 8364

In US:
Christensen Advisory
Linda Bergkamp, E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1 480 353 6648

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jianpu-technology-accepted-as-a-member-of-the-payment--clearing-association-of-china-301524913.html

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Why Antares Pharma Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the drug delivery specialist Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) jumped by as much as 49.2% in premarket action Wednesday morning. The company's stock is bolting higher in response to a $960 million definitive merger agreement with Halozyme (NASDAQ: HALO). Per the terms of the deal, Halozyme will pay $5.60 per share in cash to acquire Antares, which amounts to a 49.7% premium compared to the drug delivery company's closing price Tuesday afternoon.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Hot on the heels of similar moves from some other high-profile companies, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) this week announced plans to carry out a 10-for-1 stock split. Split announcements have recently added to the bullish momentum of companies including Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, and it won't be surprising if Shopify gets a valuation boost out of this in the near term. Shopify's core business is providing services that help businesses of all sizes launch and expand their own e-commerce operations.

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Falls on an Analyst Downgrade -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been falling in recent months as high-growth stocks have come under pressure. After a boom in consumer electronics spending since the start of the pandemic, worry has started to mount that demand will start to cool off this year. Analyst Tristan Gerra at Baird Capital recently downgraded Nvidia stock on this specific concern, noting that the market may not be fully appreciating the negative economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a potential decrease in demand for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency mining later this year.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Only two of the 11 S&P 500 market sectors -- energy and utilities -- have generated positive returns, while the information technology sector has plunged nearly 15%. For instance, digital transformation should make Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) unstoppable in the years ahead, and both stocks look like smart investments. Datadog specializes in monitoring and analytics.

  • Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

    Shares of Antares Pharma surged more than 47% in premarket trading Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics  in a cash deal valued at $960 million. Under terms of the deal, Halozyme (ticker: HALO) will pay $5.60 a share to buy Antares (ATRS), the company said in a statement. Antares stock, which has risen 4.76% in the year to date, rose more than $47% in premarket trading to $5.50.

  • Beyond Tesla: 3 Monster Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in April

    Stock splits are all the rage lately, and it's not hard to see why. Consider that Tesla's share price jumped by 80% during the three-week period between when it announced its last stock split and when it carried it out in August 2020. While stock splits don't actually do anything to enhance a business's intrinsic value -- and shouldn't be the core reason for making an investment -- some industry-leading companies that are planning them will likely deliver stellar long-term performances.