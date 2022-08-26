U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Announces Pricing of $25 Million Initial Public Offering

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited
·3 min read
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) at a price to public of US$5 per ADS for the total offering size of approximately US$25 million, assuming the underwriter does not exercise its over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs will begin trading on August 26, 2022, U.S. Eastern time, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “JZ”. The offering is expected to close on August 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional ADSs within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus at the initial public offering price.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner of this offering. Kirkland & Ellis International LLP is acting as counsel to the Company, and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as counsel to Univest Securities, LLC.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective on August 25, 2022, U.S. Eastern time by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 1838, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at +1 212-343-8888, or by email at info@univest.us.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Evergreen Consulting Inc.

Ms. Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 470-940-3308 (from U.S.)

+86 138-1176-8559 (from China)


