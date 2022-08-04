U.S. markets closed

Jiayin Group Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Jiayin Group Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • JFIN
Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc.

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the Company's ESG strategy, accomplishments, and progress towards its 2050 carbon-neutrality goal as well as its vision for inclusiveness.

In line with the Company’s philosophy of "To realize dreams by creating value through technology and passion", the report addresses key concerns from stakeholders and outlines the Company’s ongoing efforts in implementing sustainability considerations into its operations.

Mr Dinggui Yan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jiayin Group Inc., commented, "Creating more value for society is a core mission for any responsible, successful enterprise. We have and always will continue our efforts in incorporating social responsibility into our businesses to help others achieve their dreams through technologically empowered financial inclusion."

The report is prepared in accordance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative’s Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), with reference to Nasdaq’s ESG Reporting Guide 2.0.

To view the report in full, please visit: https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Mr. Shawn Zhang
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Ally Wang
Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com


