JIC Bank Chooses Cyberbank Core by Technisys to Expand Digital Banking Presence in the US

·3 min read

JIC Bank moves its core banking system to the cloud, offering freedom and personalized choice to customers.

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- JIC Bank chooses Cyberbank from Technisys, the cloud-native, next-gen digital and core banking platform to deliver differentiated, and tailored, financial products to consumers and small/medium businesses, at point of need.

(PRNewsfoto/Technisys)
(PRNewsfoto/Technisys)

JIC Bank is poised to embrace digital innovation with Cyberbank, the white label, next-gen core banking platform from Technisys to create and deliver personalized financial products, dynamically, to meet ever-changing customer needs.

"We evaluated other next-gen core platforms, but chose Technisys for its proven core architecture, deep expertise regarding compliance requirements, and extensive functional coverage for our client base," said Joseph Tempelberg, CFO of JIC. "This partnership gives us the agility and freedom we want to create novel financial products that are tailored to the specific needs of each and every customer on any device."

JIC Bank recognizes that the Cyberbank core banking platform is designed to support the concierge banking needs of individuals and medium/large business customers at every stage of their financial journey. Traditionally, banks require customers to access various applications, each with different credentials, for their personal and business needs. With Technisys, JIC eliminates these siloed and disjointed customer experiences.

"We needed the ability to deliver a frictionless and user-friendly experience by offering tailored products and services in real time - with low-to-no-code ease," said Atabey Perez-Castro, General Manager of JIC Bank. "Technisys can deliver this."

JIC Bank's initial roll-out plans include digital wallet capabilities, and cutting-edge technology for its consumer and commercial deposit account holders.

"We are excited to partner with JIC bank to make their strategic vision a reality," said Ian Cunningham, COO of Technisys, North America. "With our API-centric architecture, the Cyberbank Core banking platform will enable the bank to be up and running in as little as six months."

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corey Goldman, on behalf of
Technisys
Phone: 1.416.322.2863
Email: technisys@fullyvested.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jic-bank-chooses-cyberbank-core-by-technisys-to-expand-digital-banking-presence-in-the-us-301396327.html

SOURCE Technisys

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c0079.html

