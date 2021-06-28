U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,364.75
    +25.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,325.10
    -6.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.86
    -0.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1946
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    +0.29 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7090
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,941.34
    +1,823.45 (+5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.71
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.22
    -29.85 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Jiji acquires Cars45 as it looks to build a future outside classifieds

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Once heralded as disruptive marketplaces, classifieds are giving way to transactional marketplaces. Yet, some classifieds in the West like eBay have evolved with time, acquiring competition operating both models.

In Africa, this occurrence is happening in part, at least for the classifieds businesses that haven't fizzled out. Jiji, one of the largest marketplaces for classifieds in Africa, is an example. Today, the company is announcing the acquisition of transactional car marketplace Cars45 for an undisclosed amount.

This news is important for many reasons. But before we get to that, Cars45 has been under different ownership within the past three years that people might have lost track of how many times the company was sold. So it's important to clear that up.

In 2017, Cars45 raised $5 million from Frontier Car Group (FCG), the Berlin-based company that builds used-car marketplaces focusing on emerging markets. This made FCG the largest shareholder and parent company in the Nigerian car business. Two years later, FCG received $400 million from OLX Group (a division of Prosus, the Netherlands-based separate tech holdings of South African tech giant Naspers). The investment valued FCG at $700 million, with OLX Group taking a controlling stake. In 2020, OLX Group, via its OLX Autos brand, acquired Cars45 from FCG.

OLX Autos shut down FCG's operations in Berlin this March but still kept control of Cars45 and two other brands: CarFirst in Pakistan and WeBuyAnyCar in the U.S. However, the announcement stated that OLX Autos' new focus was on Asia and Latin America, which indicated plans to sell Cars45. With today's news, it seems OLX Group might have washed its hands of most of its businesses in African markets, except South Africa. OLX Group did not immediately respond to a TechCrunch request for comment.

Prosus classifieds group OLX shuts down Frontier Car Group’s Berlin office, OLX Autos to focus on LatAm and Asia

That said, this is not the first time Jiji and OLX have done business. In 2019, the Naspers-owned online marketplace sold its assets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to the seven-year-old classifieds player. As a result, Jiji now commands 10 million unique monthly visits and three million active listings, according to the company stats.

Now, let's get to why the acquisition is important.

In a call with TechCrunch, co-founder and board member Vladimir Mnogoletniy noted that vehicles listing is the second most popular category on Jiji. He claims the category has over $3 billion worth of listings out of the platform's total listing exceeding $10 billion (real estate commands almost $7 billion). "We have leading positions in all markets we're present in and are definitely the classifieds leader in the region. Also, we are probably the largest e-commerce company in Africa by GMV," he continued.

Jiji
Jiji

L-R: Anton Volyansky and Vladimir Mnogoletniy (co-founders of Jiji)

Therefore, the acquisition will see Cars45 grow the vehicles category. Furthermore, cars45 will merge its operations in Nigeria (primary market), Ghana and Kenya with Jiji as the classifieds marketplace wants to consolidate its position in the space. In addition, the acquisition of Cars45 will help mitigate problematic trust and safety concerns that have sometimes plagued Jiji and offer a different car buying and selling experience via its transactional marketplace model. In turn, Cars45 users will benefit from Jiji’s dominance in online classifieds.

"We will integrate this into one company because this acquisition has a lot of benefits for both. It's a very common practice when marketplace and transactional business models work together as one project," co-founder and CEO Anton Volyansky said regarding the integration of both platforms. "For instance, a seller of a car, it's convenient to sell both ways via a marketplace or auction model. So, it would be like a seamless process for selling the car."

According to Jiji CFO David Ojo, Cars45's key value is its network of inspection centres where cars are inspected by more than 200 parameters. Unlike a classifieds marketplace where checks are inadequately carried out, transactional models employed by platforms like Cars45 ensure quality checks and detailed reports on a car's condition with various databases.

Jiji raises $21M for its Africa online classifieds business

Since its inception in 2014, Jiji is for the first time exploring a business outside its usual classifieds model, which has brought it profitability according to the company. Volyansky calls it a bold step and an important foundation "for building the future of the company." But of course, the future isn't void of competition. In fact, it gets more intricate as time goes on. Right now, Jiji has regional competitors in Swiss-owned ROAM and Jumia Deals, and horizontally, Autochek. Yet, Volyansky believes the acquisition of Cars45 might be the first of many transactional marketplace acquisitions to set Jiji apart from other players.

"In terms of classifieds, we're looking at opportunities, but we are already a leader in Africa, so I think there's very limited space for whom to acquire. However, we're primarily interested in deals like Cars45, where we bring our leadership positions from classifieds and acquire very close business models that give us exposure to the transactional marketplace. So for us, a major interest will be to acquire adjacent business models," he explained.

Soumobroto Ganguly, CEO of Cars45, commented: "We are proud to have built a trusted buying and selling experience in autos. It makes sense to combine online and offline expertise. Merging with Jiji is aimed at creating a new kind of automotive retail experience for users in Africa. We are confident of jointly building an African Champion in the O2O Automotive Sector. Together we look forward to making transactions transparent and convenient for our customers, dealers and franchisees across all our current and future markets."

Embedded procurement will make every company its own marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco Bets on Blue Hydrogen Exports Ramping Up From 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco outlined plans to invest in blue hydrogen as the world shifts away from dirtier forms of energy, but said it will take at least until the end of this decade before a global market for the fuel is developed.“We’re going to have a large share” of the market for blue hydrogen, Aramco’s chief technology officer, Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sunday in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, where the company’s based. “The scale up isn’t goin

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • WallStreetBets is dying, long live the WallStreetBets movement

    The mothership message board is less popular than ever among die-hard retail investors, and that could be great news for the future of retail investing.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

    A junior oil explorer may have just found indicators of what we think could be the last great onshore oil discovery on Earth, and supermajors could soon take notice

  • Crypto Long & Short: This Bear Market May Not Last Long

    Cryptocurrency markets will likely stay under sell pressure for the next few weeks, but data points indicate this bear may be short-lived.

  • Ark Fans Breathe Sighs of Relief as Cathie Wood Mounts Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a rough few months, but Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood is back.Inflows are picking up, the firm’s pile of assets under management is growing once again, and her flagship fund has gained 26% since its May low. Now the question is, can she keep it going?The stock picker turned cult figure, who seemingly got every call right as the coronavirus outbreak reshaped the U.S. economy in 2020, earlier this year suffered her first major blow since emerging into the mainstream

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Money Losers Are Flooding the Market With New Shares

    Profitable companies used to be the top issuers until Wall Street started caring more about growth than negative earnings.

  • China’s Longest-Running Crypto Exchange Closes Bitcoin Business Following Crackdowns

    The closure represents the final nail in the coffin for the crypto-trading side of BTCC's operations.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffin’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. The self-made billionaire Ken Griffin began investing in […]

  • Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Pouring Billions Into Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency aficionados’ mantra that Bitcoin is equivalent to digital gold is winning converts among the world’s biggest holders of the precious metal.In India, where households own more than 25,000 tonnes of gold, investments in crypto grew from about $200 million to nearly $40 billion in the past year, according to Chainalysis. That’s despite outright hostility toward the asset class from the central bank and a proposed trading ban.Richi Sood, a 32-year-old entrepreneur i

  • Investors Continue to Warm to SNOW Stock

    Warren Buffett is well-known for his value-focused approach to picking stocks. Accordingly, when the Oracle of Omaha invests in a company like Snowflake (SNOW), investors take notice. After all, high-flying technology stocks are not Mr. Buffett’s forte. Granted, this purchase was likely made by one of Warren Buffett’s investment managers on his team (who have an excellent track record as well). However, to get the stamp of approval for Mr. Buffett, the pitch would have to be strong. Indeed, thos

  • Didi IPO Ambition Marred by China Crackdown, Cash Burn Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is on the cusp of pulling off one of the biggest U.S. initial public offerings of the past decade, the culmination of five years of battling first Chinese regulators and then Covid 19. Now Beijing again threatens to spoil the party.Didi, the scrappy upstart that defeated Uber Technologies Inc. in 2016 before embarking on an ambitious international expansion, aims to raise as much as $4 billion in New York. But like its one-time foe, the car-hailing giant has had t

  • United Airlines, Constellation Brands, Walgreens, Micron, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Companies reporting or hosting investor days this week include Micron, United Airlines, Constellation Brands, Walgreens, and ConocoPhillips. Plus, jobs Friday.

  • GameStop Joined the Russell 1000. The Move Might Hurt the Stock.

    The videogame retailer officially made it into the Russell 1000 index, FTSE Russell announced on Saturday.