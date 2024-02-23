Jillian Turner of Terre Haute chosen as 500 Festival Princess

Feb. 22—Jillian Turner of Terre Haute is one of 33 women selected as 500 Festival Princesses for 2024.

She is graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a junior at Indiana State University majoring in insurance and risk management.

The Festival Princesses gain mentorship and leadership skills from the 500 Festival board of directors and develop professional skills, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

In May, they will educate Hoosiers about the history of the 500 Festival through a statewide outreach program. They will contribute over 1,500 hours of community service reaching more than 50,000 people.

Some of the outreach efforts include teaching students about the 500 Festival at elementary schools, Girl Scouts organizations and the Indianapolis Children's Museum.

Each Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a pendant.

The 33 princesses represent 18 Indiana colleges and universities and 23 cities and they have a cumulative GPA of 3.74. They were chosen from hundreds of applicants for their leadership, academics, community involvement and "embodiment of the Hoosier spirit."

The 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization that produces more than 50 events and programs that celebrate the Indianapolis 500.

