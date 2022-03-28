U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.97
    -4.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.84
    -46.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,181.48
    +12.18 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.59
    -7.31 (-6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    -21.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.43 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4620
    -0.0300 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0095 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7960
    +1.7360 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,290.25
    +2,747.14 (+6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.05
    +76.52 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.67
    +25.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

JIM BOWE RETIRES AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AT TRAC INTERMODAL JAKE GILENE NAMED AS SUCCESSOR

·2 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an exceptional career at TRAC Intermodal that spanned more than four decades, Jim Bowe will retire as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 28, 2022. TRAC has named Jake Gilene as his replacement.

TRAC Intermodal Logo (PRNewsFoto/TRAC Intermodal LLC) (PRNewsfoto/TRAC Intermodal)
TRAC Intermodal Logo (PRNewsFoto/TRAC Intermodal LLC) (PRNewsfoto/TRAC Intermodal)

Mr. Bowe has held senior management roles at TRAC in customer service, operations and most recently commercial. Since becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2018, TRAC has achieved record business growth.

Mr. Gilene will become TRAC's Chief Commercial Officer effective March 28th. He has a proven results-oriented background, with over 15 years of leadership experience at Brambles, Ltd., a leading supply chain and logistics company that operates in more than 60 countries. In his most recent role, Jake served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Service for CHEP, Bramble's largest operating division. In this role, Mr. Gilene led all CHEP's commercial and customer-related activity in the U.S.

"To our customers, Jim has been the face of TRAC in North America and around the world for many years and our organization has greatly benefitted from his leadership and the lasting customer relationships he has built during his tenure," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "Jake's well-rounded background in logistics, sales and customer service makes him an ideal choice as our next Chief Commercial Officer. TRAC has a proud history of best-in-class customer relationships and we are excited to have Jake leading those efforts."

Mr. Gilene is a native of Cincinnati, OH and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.

Mr. Bowe will continue to lend his expertise to TRAC in an advisory role for the remainder of 2022.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

For more information, contact:

Rick Leonard
RCL Communications
203.434.7734
rick@rclcommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-bowe-retires-as-chief-commercial-officer-at-trac-intermodal-jake-gilene-named-as-successor-301511539.html

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal

Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores inCalifornia, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported. Walmart (ticker: WMT), the world’s largest retailer in the U.S. and world, is removing tobacco products from select locations where it has decided to use the space more efficiently, a spokeswoman told the Journal.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Soars On Stock Split

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla Berlin is about to begin deliveries with Tesla Austin also gearing up.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained in early trading after the carmaker said it plans to seek shareholder approval for a move that would enable its second stock split in roughly two years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jac

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Exclusive-AMC CEO says more meme-stock powered deals are coming

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Chief Executive Adam Aron said the movie-theater chain would embark on more "transformational" deals to capitalize on the interest of retail investors following its bet on a troubled gold and silver mine operator. AMC unveiled a $27.9 million investment for a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp about two weeks ago, an unusual deal for a company operating more than 900 theaters worldwide that raised eyebrows among market observers. AMC's investment called upon a $1.8 billion "war chest" it raised in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, in part on the back of retail investors who turned it into a popular 'meme' stock.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Apple Set to Snap Win Streak on Report of iPhone Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. looks set to snap its longest win streak this year after a report that the iPhone maker is cutting production of its entry-level smartphone by a fifth amid lower demand for consumer electronics.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard

  • Is This Metaverse Stock Poised for a Comeback?

    Investors may find some value in Matterport as the stock has fallen from its highs in November 2021.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.