Jim Cramer Examines The Market's Trends And 'Phenomenal' Performance Ahead of Earnings Report: 'Can This Market Keep This Up? Only If We Still Have Plenty Of People Out There Badmouthing The Market'

Despite various global challenges, including geopolitical tensions and economic concerns, the stock market has shown remarkable resilience. During his Jan. 19 “Mad Money” show, host Jim Cramer noted that the Dow Jones rose 395 points, the S&P surged 1.2% and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange was up 1.7%

"You know what I say? Phenomenal,” Cramer said. “Bottom line, can this market keep this up? Only if we still have plenty of people out there badmouthing the market. ... Billionaires, they don’t want more billionaires.”

One notable aspect Cramer highlighted was the contrast between the market’s performance and the pessimistic views of some billionaire strategists who advised people to hoard their money in cash.

“Just as important, they are a product of all of the negative billionaire strategists to come on our air and other places and urge you to hide your money in cash,” Cramer said.

Cramer cautioned that the upcoming earnings season could bring volatility to the market. “But that ends next week, people, when we get into the meat of the order, the ordering season that happens, and it comes fast and furious, which could bring some profit-taking, maybe even serious profit-taking,” he said.

Cramer then provided a preview of some key companies set to report earnings in the coming week, including, Sonos and Logitech, which were expected to announce their results; Procter & Gamble Co., whose overseas business is closely tied to the strength of the dollar; and Verizon, where Cramer hoped for the introduction of new products to attract buyers.

In addition to his broader market analysis, Cramer shared his personal view on Ulta Beauty Inc., a prominent beauty retailer. He expressed his admiration for the company, saying, “I am an Ulta Club member, and I think it was fabulous, and I think Ulta is a terrific stock. I wish they would summon us to go to one of their stores because their stores are quite beautiful.”

