Jim Cramer Says People Think Elon Musk Might Be Losing His Edge Or 'Turning Into An Evil Genius,' But Warren Buffett Never Fails To Deliver

TV personality Jim Cramer addressed differing investor sentiments toward titans of Wall Street Elon Musk and Warren Buffett on April 12 on CNBC.

Cramer highlighted that while Buffett continues to earn investor admiration, Musk has faced criticism because of Tesla Inc.'s declining share price.

"We operate in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately industry. Buffett consistently delivers," Cramer said. "Musk, however, isn't offering current lucrative opportunities. To many on Wall Street, that's all that matters."

According to Cramer, the support for Musk persists only when Tesla shares are thriving. Initially lauded as a "genius" for his innovations in electric vehicles, Musk now confronts skepticism as Tesla's stock has plummeted over 30% this year. Observers cite falling prices for Tesla vehicles and increasing competition from Chinese automakers as factors. Concerns are also mounting that Musk may be too distracted by other business ventures, such as his acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter.

"With the recent downgrades and slashed price targets, skepticism towards Musk is intensifying," Cramer said. "It appears the appreciation was more for Tesla's market performance than for Musk himself."

But Cramer remains optimistic about Musk's potential.

"Even as Tesla struggles and its stock declines, I must remind everyone of Musk's brilliance," Cramer said. "However, some now speculate that he might be losing his innovative edge, or worse, turning into an ‘evil genius' — claims I find unfair, though life often is."

Conversely, Buffett's investment prowess is indisputable, according to Cramer. He praised Berkshire Hathaway for its robustness, driven by a diverse portfolio and a strong insurance sector, with Geico standing out as both effective and economical.

"Choosing Buffett is straightforward for investors; his strategies and the performance of Berkshire Hathaway are nothing short of magnificent," Cramer said.

While Cramer offers valuable insights into investor sentiment, it’s important to recognize that comparing Musk and Buffett is like comparing apples to oranges. Their investment philosophies and areas of expertise lie on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Story continues

Musk is a visionary entrepreneur who thrives on disruption. He takes calculated risks by venturing into uncharted territories with companies like Tesla and SpaceX. He is about the future, pushing boundaries and chasing long-term, transformative change.

Buffett, on the other hand, is a value investor who prioritizes stability and established companies with proven track records. He focuses on the present and the long term through a lens of consistent, reliable returns. He isn't a fan of risks and invests in what he knows and loves. Buffett's success, built on steady and predictable growth, wouldn’t have been possible if he followed Musk’s high-risk, high-reward approach.

The key takeaway is that there’s no single “right” investment style. Just like Musk and Buffett excel in their respective lanes, investors come in all shapes and sizes. This is where financial advisers play a crucial role. A qualified adviser can assess your risk tolerance, financial goals and investment timeline. By understanding your unique profile, they can recommend a portfolio that aligns with your risk appetite.

