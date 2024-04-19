Jim Cramer Slams Political Blocking Of 'LSD-Derived Antidepressants,' Citing Strong Test Data 'Showing They Worked'

Caleb Naysmith
Jim Cramer recently hyped up one of his guests in advance of his CNBC show "Mad Money," posting on X that people "will be very interested in MindMed for certain ... LSD," and he made sure his interview did not disappoint.

Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) sees a massive market opportunity ahead, citing 21% of U.S. adults with an anxiety disorder, an estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a $461 billion economic cost from autism spectrum disorder by 2025.

While the conditions they're seeking to treat are not new, MindMed's plan to treat patients with LSD and MDMA-derived therapies could be described as unconventional.

But its story has gained investors' attention. MindMed shares have had an impressive run this year, with its stock up over 167% year to date.

One reason for the stock's recent jump was the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to grant breakthrough designation for MindMed's LSD-based treatment for generalized anxiety disorder.

MindMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Karlin described the achievement, saying, "A breakthrough designation is a recognition that a drug has demonstrated evidence of clinical efficacy in meeting an unmet medical need" and called it "an offer from the agency to engage more closely in drug development."

Following the interview, Cramer suggested that scientific advances in psychedelics-based therapy are taking a backseat to political agendas, posting on X that "Mindmed.com intrigued me because it is pretty clear that the LSD-derived antidepressants were blocked politically and criminalized after good tests showing they worked!!!"

MindMed reported results from its phase IIB trial of its MM-120 drug, an LSD-derived therapy, which showed a 78% clinical response against anxiety versus just 31% for a placebo.

Only "transient mild-to-moderate" adverse effects were reported, with none of the study's participants in even the highest trial doses stopping the trial because of side effects.

"These promising findings represent a major step forward in our goal to bring a paradigm-shifting treatment to the millions of patients who are profoundly impacted by GAD [generalized anxiety disorder]," MindMed CEO Robert Barrow said.

MindMed's shares still have a long way to go to get back to its 2021 peak, with the stock down nearly 84% since then.

The stocks of other companies developing psychedelic-derived therapies, such as ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), also remain well off their peaks.

