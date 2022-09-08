Jim DeVries Appointed to the ABM Board of Directors

ADT Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim DeVries, ADT President and CEO, has joined the Board of Directors of ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions. Jim’s board appointment, announced yesterday by ABM, brings deep organizational leadership experience in adjacent service industries acquired throughout his entire career.



ABM is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services serving a wide range of industries, with annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion.

“It is my pleasure to join the ABM Board of Directors and be part of a company that has such an extraordinary commitment to customer service excellence,” said Jim DeVries, ADT president and CEO. “I look forward to ABM’s exciting future as they execute on their strategy and continue to position ABM for positive results.”

Jim brings a successful background in organizational transformation and growth to ABM’s board. At ADT, Jim is leading significant organizational and technological transformation at the 148-year-old company, growing ADT’s market to include rooftop solar energy, automotive and mobile security, and commercial security and life safety, in addition to redefining the smart home security category through home-grown innovation and technology development. Under his leadership, ADT has developed transformative partnerships with premier brands, including Google, Ford, D.R. Horton, Uber, Lyft, and most recently, State Farm.

“As an engaged and results-oriented leader, Mr. DeVries has driven transformational leadership and innovation initiatives at ADT, while also expanding growth opportunities to help position ADT as a leading provider of safe, smart, and sustainable security solutions,” said Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABM. “Jim’s voice, vision and insights are a welcomed addition to our Board and will help guide us as ABM continues to execute its ELEVATE strategy.”

In addition to his board seat at ABM, Jim sits on the boards of ADT Inc., and Amsted Industries Inc., a diversified global manufacturer of industrial components. He is a past board member of the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago, the Chicago Public Library Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

