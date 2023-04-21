Jim Lim joins Zühlke Group as Head of Health & Medtech in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zühlke Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Lim as Head of Market Unit (Health & Medtech) at Zühlke Asia. Based in Singapore, Jim will lead the organisation's regional efforts to serve the healthcare industry and continue to expand Zühlke's healthcare expertise and offerings to the ecosystems of healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medtech companies in Asia.

Jim Lim, Head of Health & Medtech - Zühlke Asia

With over 24 years of ICT industry experience, Jim brings his wealth of experience providing strategic, business and technological advice to global clients. Having held various senior leadership positions across MNCs, Jim has served clients across multiple industry verticals such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, medtech, telecommunications, financial services, education and manufacturing. Jim was also the founding CEO of Good Doctor Technology, a joint venture between Ping An Good Doctor, Grab and Softbank.

Outside his corporate career, Jim is the co-founder of a socio-techno network focused on bringing together the expertise, experiences and connections of senior executives globally to contribute back to society. He is appointed Senior Fellow by the Singapore University of Social Sciences and Executive Education Fellow by the National University of Singapore. He also serves as an industry mentor for Young NTUC and Vice President for Cloud Security Alliance Singapore Chapter.

Driving the future of health innovation through impactful work

Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia, Member of Group Executive Board & Partner of Zühlke Group, commented, "We're actively contributing to significant breakthroughs in the health markets, with the pandemic accelerating digitalisation across health ecosystems. Together with our clients, we are solving critical challenges in this space to improve healthcare with quality and access. We are confident that Jim's extensive experience and strategic leadership will enable us to drive further growth and meaningful innovation in the health and medtech space."

"Asia is paving the way for next-generation digital healthcare and medtech ecosystems. I look forward to leading Zühlke's health market at such an exciting time and contributing to impactful innovation to transform and provide sustainable healthcare to the everyday lives of people," commenting on his new role, Jim said.

Zühlke – Empowering Ideas.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production, and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions, and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,900 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.

