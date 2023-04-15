Jim Ratcliffe plots wave of new cars to follow the Ineos Grenadier

Ineos' Grenadier off-roader is inspired by the Land Rover Defender - Patrick GOSLING/beadyeye.tv

Ineos Automotive, the carmaker owned by Britain's richest industrialist and would-be owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has lined up a number of new model names to succeed its off-roader Grenadier.

Ineos Automotive trademarked the names Fusilier, Privateer, Brigadier, Quartermaster, Sapper and Gunner in a flurry of applications in January. Prior trademarking activity had been around its Grenadier brand.

The Grenadier, inspired by the Land Rover Defender, has cost Sir Jim more than €500m (£440m) so far in losses accrued by Ineos Automotive, according to its latest accounts.

It began rolling off the company’s production line in Hambach in France in October last year.

Costing from £55,000, deliveries began in December. The motor was the brainchild of Sir Jim, who had the idea in a London pub also named The Grenadier.

It was initially going to be made in Bridgend, south Wales, but the company was able to purchase a ready-made factory from Mercedes, which gave it better access to suppliers. The company denied that the decision was motivated by Brexit.

The model kept the rugged outlines of the Defender, which halted production in the UK in 2016.

But Jaguar Land Rover then relaunched the model in 2019, albeit with a facelift and marketed at a more upmarket audience rather than the farmer-focused original.

Sir Jim had the idea for his car in a pub that shares its name - Ineos

Ineos is now reportedly developing a pickup version of the Grenadier, which has entered the testing phase of development.

The company signed a deal in 2020 with South Korea’s Hyundai to develop hydrogen technology for future models.

Ineos's broader chemical operations make 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year, mostly as a byproduct of other processes.

The company said in a statement: “We have a number of names under consideration for future model lines, but a final decision has yet to be made”.

Sir Jim tabled an improved bid to buy Manchester United after securing extra time from brokers last month, allowing him to go up against an offer from Sheikh ­Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

The Glazer family put the club up for sale in November. The deadline for the next round of bids is April 28.