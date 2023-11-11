Jim Xenos Bought 15,976% More Shares In MedAdvisor

MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Jim Xenos, recently bought a whopping AU$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.18. That increased their holding by a full 15,976%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MedAdvisor

Notably, that recent purchase by Jim Xenos is the biggest insider purchase of MedAdvisor shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.17). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jim Xenos.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of MedAdvisor

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that MedAdvisor insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about AU$6.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At MedAdvisor Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that MedAdvisor insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MedAdvisor. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with MedAdvisor and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

