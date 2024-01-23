Advertisement
Jimmies golf head coach Zach Hale announces resignation

Maxwell O'Neill, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Jan. 22—JAMESTOWN — University of Jamestown golf head coach Zach Hale announced his resignation Monday, Jan. 22, effective Jan. 31.

Hale accepted the position as the director of amateur competitions with the Kentucky Golf Association, the university said in a news release.

During his tenure with UJ, both Jimmies teams finished in the top 10 of the GPAC every year, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 2020-21 season for the women's team in his first year.

"While I am excited for this next venture in my life, I am sad to leave such a great group of young women and men along with a terrific university and community," Hale said. "It has been a sincere honor leading the golf programs and being part of the Jimmie family for three and a half years, and I will miss it deeply."

The university will begin its search a new coach immediately.

