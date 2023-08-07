Jimmy Carter, The Oldest Living President, Redefines Hospice Care With His 95-Year-Old Wife As They Enjoy Ice Cream And Celebrate Their Anniversary

Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president at age 98, has been in hospice care for six months at his home in Plains, Georgia.

In February, Carter decided to enter end-of-life care at his modest, one-story home in Plains, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, have lived for decades. The announcement followed a series of brief hospital stays, and while no specific illness was disclosed, Carter chose to forgo further medical intervention.

Rosalynn, 95, was recently diagnosed with dementia. The former first- lady has been a lifelong advocate for mental health. She served as honorary chair of the President's Commission on Mental Health from 1977 to 1980. She has also written two books on mental health. Through her work, she has raised awareness of the importance of mental healthcare and worked to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. She also focuses on improving access to mental healthcare and developing programs that support families and caregivers.

Don't Miss:

Billionaires are making their money in the private markets, and This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment so anyone can get involved

Throughout this time, the Carter family has approached the situation with grace and humility. Jason Carter, Jimmy's grandson, highlighted the couple's preference to face this chapter together at home, surrounded by their loved ones. Their enduring love and the support of their family have been a source of strength during this phase. In July, the couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary with family, according to People magazine.

Despite facing health challenges and a brain cancer diagnosis in 2015, Carter remains in good spirits, finding joy in the company of his family, staying updated on his humanitarian work and savoring his favorite treat — peanut butter ice cream.

Carter's life has been defined by a lifelong dedication to serving others. During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, he focused on promoting human rights, peace and environmental protection. Following his time in office, the Carters co-founded The Carter Center in 1982, an organization committed to advancing peace, healthcare and democracy on a global scale.

Story continues

An essential pillar supporting the Carters during the former president's hospice journey is their unwavering faith. Their beliefs have grounded them and provided solace during these challenging times. Jason Carter emphasized that their faith is a significant source of strength.

"They also know that they're not in charge," he said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."

Many people mistakenly believe that hospice is solely for those on the brink of death, but the Carters prove that hospice can be an invaluable resource for anyone facing a life-limiting illness, regardless of their prognosis. This message is vital as it encourages people to consider hospice care earlier in their journey, allowing them to receive support and comfort throughout their illness. Further, it encourages innovation in the healthcare space while advancing the needs and services provided for older individuals in need.

The Carters' approach challenges stereotypes and invites a new perspective on hospice care — one that embraces life, love and the importance of cherishing every moment, no matter the circumstances.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Billionaires are making their money in the private markets, and This Startup Is Revolutionizing Healthcare Investment so anyone can get involved

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Jimmy Carter, The Oldest Living President, Redefines Hospice Care With His 95-Year-Old Wife As They Enjoy Ice Cream And Celebrate Their Anniversary originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.