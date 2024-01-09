Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch is leaving. Here's how you can get a bottle of it for 1 cent.

Kickin' Ranch is leaving Jimmy John's at the end of January 2024.

Fan-favorite Kickin' Ranch from Jimmy John's is leaving stores this month. But for a limited time, die-hard sauce lovers will be able to purchase a bottle of it for only a penny.

Starting Jan. 9, Jimmy John's is bottling up the sauce and giving a lucky few customers the chance to take home a 32-ounce bottle of Kickin' Ranch, packaged in a special commemorative container, the company shared in a press release.

Only 100 bottles of the ranch will be available for 24 hours, and once they're gone, Jimmy John's says they're gone for good. Each bottle, which is limited one per person, will be labeled 1 through 100 in commemoration.

How to get a bottle of Kickin' Ranch

The Kickin' Ranch bottle will be pretty affordable, at just one cent plus shipping. They can be purchased, along with other limited-edition merch, at Store.JimmyJohns.com. There are only 100 available to the first 100 customers to purchase the bottle of ranch from the website.

When does Kickin' Ranch leave Jimmy Johns?

Fans will be able to purchase Kickin' Ranch in Jimmy John's restaurants before Jan. 22, then sauce will be gone. In its place, the sandwich maker will begin offering a brand-new Jalapeño Ranch, available right after Kickin' Ranch leaves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch leaving: How to get commemorative bottle