JIMMY launched BX7 Pro 700W Motor LED Display Intelligent Anti-Mite Vacuum Cleaner IN 2022

JIMMY BX7 Pro Anti-mite Vacuum Cleaner

As the leader of mite cleaning appliances, JIMMY launched BX7 Pro in 2022, which has comprehensively upgraded performance. It will take dust mite cleaning to a whole new level.

Leveraging the intelligent dust detection sensor, with LED screen, allowing users to keep track of the surface cleanness intuitively.

In addition to the strong high frequency electric patented brushroll tapping and excellent suction power, which can easily pick up fine dust and dust mites in a mattress without hurting its surface. BX7 Pro integrates UV ultraviolet sterilization, ultrasonic mites removal, and 60 ℃ hot air functions, can efficiently remove the dust mites/ bacteria in the bed and sofa and effectively eliminate mites for long time.

What are the dangers of dust mites?

People who are prone to allergies need to know: Dust Mites are one of the major indoor triggers for people with asthma*, which are one of the most common causes of asthma. Dust mites can cause skin allergies, enlarged facial pores, acne and even hair loss. These microscopic pests are widely distributed in mattresses, bedding, pillows, and clothing. They reproduce extremely fast, and are extremely difficult to get rid of.

About KingClean and Jimmy

KingClean Electric Co., Ltd has been focusing on environmental cleaning industry since 1994 and has become one of the world's biggest vacuum cleaners developing and manufacturing company for 18 years. With over 800 R&D engineers and more than 1700 patents, it applies around 200 patents each year for over 160 million users worldwide.

JIMMY, the brand under Kingclean*, with slogan of "Technology Creates Quality Life", JIMMY is committed to allowing every consumer to experience a healthy and comfortable life through its technology innovation.

JIMMY Anti-mite vacuum cleaner series, dedicating in bring professional dust mite solutions to allergic people. JIMMY has several patents and inventions in this category and certified by Allergy UK Foundation for its professional mite removal and sterilization ability.

