Jindal School MBA Programs Ranked Among Top 10 Public Schools

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naveen Jindal School of Management reached several noteworthy milestones in the 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Business Schools Rankings— including its first time in the top 30 among U.S. business schools and first time in the top 10 among U.S. public schools.

The Jindal School's Full-Time MBA Program comes in at No. 29 this time around, up three places from 2022 and tied with three other schools. It is the highest ranking the school has ever attained. It is ranked No. 10 among public schools and is No. 3 in Texas.

JSOM's Professional MBA Program moves up to No. 19 among the ranking's part-time programs, up two places from last year — also tied with three other schools — and also the highest rank the school has ever attained. Like the full-time program, it is ranked No. 10 among public schools and No. 3 in Texas.

In several of the MBA specialty rankings, the Jindal School's MBA Concentrations also fared well:

No. 11 — Project Management

No. 12 — Information Systems

No. 20 — Business Analytics

No. 22 (tied) — Supply Chain

No. 34 (tied) — Finance

"I'm happy to see that we are making progress in these rankings," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Jindal school. "They are an affirmation of the quality of our programs, students and faculty."

The indicators that U.S. News used this year for the full-time ranking include qualitative assessments, placement success and student selectivity. It surveyed 496 institutions of which 363 responded and 134 provided enough data to be included.

There are two qualitative factors that total 40% of a school's ranking — peer-assessment score and recruiter assessment score.

Placement success — employment rates at graduation, employment rates three months after graduation and mean starting salary and bonus — account for 35% of the score.

Student selectivity accounts for 25% of the score. The criteria are mean GMAT and GRE scores, mean undergraduate GPA and acceptance rate.

The part-time rankings are based on five factors this year: average peer-assessment score, average GMAT score and average GRE quantitative score; verbal and analytical-writing scores; average undergraduate GPA; work experience; and percentage of MBA students in the part-time program.

Dr. Monica Powell, senior associate dean and graduate dean of the Jindal School, said that moving up in the rankings requires a long-term commitment toward achievement.

"It takes years of building reputation, recruiting talented students, improving in the quality factors for the students that we admit, improving our relationships with employers and how we place our students — it's a long journey to recognition," she said. "It takes a whole lot of effort by many constituents within the school to achieve a top-30 ranking. To be the number 10 public full-time MBA program and the number 10 part-time public program in the nation is truly remarkable for a university as young as The University of Texas at Dallas and a business school as young as the Jindal School."

