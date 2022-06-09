Jingling Tang, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingling Tang, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Woman in Healthcare for her work as a Physiatrist with the International Rehab Medical Office and as the owner of the Sweet Home Senior Day Care and Healthy Life Homecare LHCAS.

Dr. Tang is a highly-skilled, board-certified physician in physical medicine and rehabilitation with over 30 years of clinical experience and a certified acupuncture specialist who offers Western, traditional Chinese, and alternative medicine options. She and her team of highly-trained healthcare professionals speak multiple languages and serve hundreds of patients through the International Rehab Medical Office, located in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. Her upbeat personality complements her caring temperament as she treats patients with the utmost compassion.

In addition to her private medical practice, Dr. Tang operates home and community-based services programs, including Sweet Home Senior Day Care in New York City. The programs provide individually-centered and culturally-appropriate services for older adults and persons with disabilities, offering personal care and socialization in a community setting.

Dr. Tang also operates the Healthy Life Home Care Agency. Its mission is to help seniors and disabled individuals safely remain in the community while minimizing the need for institutional care.

Dr. Tang earned her Medical Degree in 1983 from the Capital University of Medical Sciences in Beijing, China. Shortly after arriving in the United States, she continued her medical training, completing her internship in General Surgery at North Shore University Hospital in 1999 and residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Furthermore, she completed her residencies in Physical Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2000 and Rehabilitation at the University of Utah the following year.

Dr. Tang is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She specializes in treatments that enhance and restore function to persons impacted by physical impairments/disabilities. Among the many rehabilitative services that help improve Activities of Daily Living (ADL), Dr. Tang offers through her clinical work: physical therapy, alternative pain relief medicines, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and Synvisc injections to treat joint pain, osteoarthritis, and much more.

Story continues

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jingling-tang-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301565294.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who