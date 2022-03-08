U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.50
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,353.00
    +32.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.10
    +11.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.62
    +3.22 (+2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.00
    +17.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.66 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.08
    +3.10 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5660
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,850.71
    +687.94 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.93
    +20.31 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.56
    +3.08 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Jinko Power Announces PPA Signing for Saad 300 MW solar PV near Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 601778.SS

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinko Power Technology Co., Ltd, (the "Company" or "JinkoPower" (601778.SH) announced today that it was awarded the Saad 300MWp Solar PV Project in the recent public auction for Round 3 Category "B" solar PV projects by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy.

The Saad 300MWp project (the "Project") is to be located in Central Province, approximately 80 kms from Riyadh. Electricity generated from the Project will be acquired by Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) through a 25-year power purchase agreement. The construction is scheduled to spread over 2022 to 2023.

The plant will use bifacial solar panels, the latest technology that will receive solar irradiation on both the front and backside of the panels, thus increasing energy generation efficiency. Once operational, the plant is expected to reduce Riyadh's CO2 emissions by more than 0.5 million metric tons per year, equivalent to removing approximately 100,000 cars from the road.

HRH Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said that the award of the projects represents another successful milestone to deliver the National Renewable Energy Program targets and is a testament to the commitment of the Kingdom to reduce energy related emissions while building a holistic and results-oriented Circular Carbon Economy. They also are practical steps towards achieving a number of strategic Saudi Vision 2030 goals, for the energy ecosystem in general and for the electricity sector in particular.

Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoPower, commented:

"We are pleased with the award of Saad 300MW Project from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The award sets another key milestone in our success in the region and positions us strategically in one of the largest and fastest growing renewable markets globally. We are proud to be able to make valuable contribution through execution of this project to the grant growth plan set in 2030 Vision by the government. We appreciate Ministry of Energy, its advisers and all the stakeholders for their professionalism and diligence throughout the process and will work closely with them to ensure successful execution of the project."

About Jinko Power

Founded in 2011, Jinko Power is a well-known global IPP that develops, builds, finances, owns and operates solar power plants. We strive to make solar the most sustainable and competitive source of energy worldwide.

As of July 2021, the company has owned and connected about 3.1 GW of solar projects in China and 3.5 GW of solar projects operating or under construction. We also manage a large international portfolio of assets including the world's largest solar plant under operation that we partially took part in. We are developing a global pipeline of GW scaled projects in our key markets including China, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

www.jinkopower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinko-power-announces-ppa-signing-for-saad-300-mw-solar-pv-near-riyadh-in-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-301497606.html

SOURCE JinkoPower

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Russia-Ukraine war could bring 'biblical event' as global wheat supply disrupted: Expert

    Grain prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine, and recent days have seen unprecedented further gains as two of the world’s biggest producer are at war.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • I Prefer 3 Other Energy Producers to Occidental Petroleum: Here's Why

    Over the weekend, Hammer's old company, Occidental Petroleum became the centerpiece in a game of musical chairs for billionaires. The firm has struggled with its balance sheet and underperformed its group since acquiring Anadarko Petroleum back in 2019. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a rough 10% stake in Occidental Petroleum, according to filings up to and including Friday.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Stocks Rally on EU Joint-Debt Report; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rallied along with U.S. futures after Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering joint bond sales to help counter the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bonds dropped and the euro strengthened.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of