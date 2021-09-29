U.S. markets closed

JinkoSolar Awarded "Top Brand PV USA 2021" by EUPD Research

3 min read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was awarded the 'Top Brand PV USA' seal by EUPD Research.

EUPD Research uses innovative approaches to develop quality models for the certification of companies, projects and products. Each year EUPD distributes a comprehensive survey carried out among market intermediaries (e.g. contractors, installers, EPCs, and project developers) on brand awareness, and customers' choice. EUPD Research awarded JinkoSolar because U.S. installers responded favorably to JinkoSolar.

"Through the years, the JinkoSolar brand has become synonymous with trust and reliability," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This recognition from EUPD highlights our commitment to excellence in product and service. We thank our customers for putting their trust in JinkoSolar."

"We at EUPD Research are delighted to officially certify that the company JinkoSolar ranks among the leading PV module brands in the USA. Results of the U.S. survey have clearly shown that JinkoSolar is ranked among the top companies with exceptionally high recommendation and brand awareness (unaided) levels among the surveyed installers," commented Daniel Fuchs, Vice President at EUPD Research.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 production facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-awarded-top-brand-pv-usa-2021-by-eupd-research-301387384.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

