JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on JinkoSolar Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CN¥7.1b ÷ (CN¥127b - CN¥73b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, JinkoSolar Holding has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JinkoSolar Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for JinkoSolar Holding.

What Can We Tell From JinkoSolar Holding's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at JinkoSolar Holding are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 387% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at JinkoSolar Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, JinkoSolar Holding has decreased current liabilities to 58% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

What We Can Learn From JinkoSolar Holding's ROCE

To sum it up, JinkoSolar Holding has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 189% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if JinkoSolar Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

JinkoSolar Holding does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

