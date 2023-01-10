U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

JinkoSolar Launches Second Generation Tiger Neo Family

·4 min read

SHANGRAO, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today revealed its Second Generation Tiger Neo panel family – one of the world's most efficient and powerful solar panels. The upgraded Tiger Neo family includes three series with up to 445Wp for 54-cell, 615Wp for 72-cell, and 635Wp for 78-cell and module efficiency up to 22.27%, 23.23%, and 22.72% respectively.

This generation of Tiger Neo panels built on the record highly efficient N-type TOPCon technology delivers improved performance and reliability that results in:

  • One of the world's most efficient and powerful panels: Available with up to 23.23% efficiency at the module level, and 615Wp power output for the 72-cell panel in 182" format.

  • Continued advances in bifacial factor: With up to an 85% bifacial factor, it can push a higher generation on the rear side panel and allow for 15-20% more yield compared to conventional bifacial panels.

  • A further optimized temperature co-efficiency down to -0.29%/℃.

  • Leading-edge reliability over its 15-years prolonged lifespan compared to conventional panels and a hassle-free O&M experience with a 30-years warranty thanks to its 1% initial-year degradation and 0.4% linear degradation.

  • Unmatched low-light performance: Higher average productivity under low-light conditions such as sunset, sunrise, and cloudy skies.

  • Compatibility with almost all mainstream inverter brands with the use of lower short circuit current; customers no need to invest more in augmented class of inverters.

"We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance – even through the most demanding conditions," said Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., "This panel, combined with an industry-leading N-type partner ecosystem and new solutions like ESS, will show what's truly possible with the solar PV experience going forward."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Hong Kong, as of September 30, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-launches-second-generation-tiger-neo-family-301717560.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

