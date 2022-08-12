JinkoSolar Named as the Top 50 Forbes China Most Innovative Companies

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it was named as the top 50 Forbes China Most Innovative Companies 2022, reaffirming its continuous innovation and achievements.

Forbes evaluates the nominee's innovation ability in terms of business model, enterprise R&D investment, core independent intellectual property rights, the transformation of technological achievements as well as the growth of the company to rank. Forbes China hopes to pass the list to identify companies that lead the development of the industry or have a significant influence on the progress of the industry.

"We are greatly honoured to be recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year," said Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar. "This award is reflective of the strength of our culture of continuous innovation. During such an uncertain time, our amazing employees rallied together to actively seek out unresolved problems, research and develop next-generation N-type TOPCon technologies and products that helped businesses and customers thrive."

SOURCE JinkoSolar