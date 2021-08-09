U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,974.00
    -117.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.00
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.00
    -13.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.36
    -2.92 (-4.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    -21.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1120
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,577.11
    +1,094.21 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.24
    +126.60 (+12.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.68
    -28.27 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

JinkoSolar Receives Greater China's First LCA Certificate for PV Modules issued by TÜV Rheinland China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has obtained the first photovoltaic module LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) certificate in the Greater China region issued by TÜV Rheinland (China) Ltd. ("TÜV Rheinland"), and concurrently passed the Italian EPD certification. The modules that have been certified are monocrystalline mainstream modules, with a total of 6 series and 43 sub-models. It is currently the sole domestic project with the largest number of products that have passed the Italian EPD photovoltaic certification at the same time.

The LCA certificate issued by TÜV Rheinland is an important foundation for the Italian EPD certification. Based on the requirements of ISO 14040/ISO 14044, it adopts a life cycle assessment method focusing on environmental impact such as global warming potential, from raw material mining to the production of silicon wafers, cells, modules, upstream and downstream transportation, power station construction, operation and maintenance to final dismantling and disposal, and comprehensively evaluates and demonstrates multiple environmental impacts of JinkoSolar's photovoltaic products throughout their life cycle index. Combining the world's carbon neutrality commitments and China's domestic 30/60 decarbonization goal, this certification can help companies fulfill their pledges on carbon emissions reduction through recognizing product low-carbon design, optimized energy management systems, and energy efficiency improvements, social responsibility for emissions and ecological impact, and achieve the ultimate goals of energy-saving and emissions reduction.

On the basis of this certification, JinkoSolar gradually completed the requirements of ISO 14025 and the corresponding PV module PCR EPD Italy 014, and successfully completed the Italian EPD registration. Completion of this registration demonstrates that JinkoSolar's PV modules met the requirements of the threshold environmental standards issued by the Italian Environment Agency in October 2017, and also met the requirements of the European Green Public Procurement Action Plan.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "JinkoSolar pays great attention to the details of how we control carbon emissions throughout the full life cycle of solar photovoltaic power generation. Obtaining the first LCA Certificate for PV Modules in Greater China, as well as having completed the EPD registration certification, are not only industry standard recognitions of our product quality but evidence of our strong commitment to social responsibility. As a global module manufacturer and member of RE100, we will continue to promote carbon neutrality and provide our global customers with more clean and high-efficiency products."

Mr. Zou Chicheng, Vice President of Solar Energy Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, commented, "We congratulate JinkoSolar on receiving this certification. Reducing carbon emissions has become a global trend that continues to affect products, R&D, production, and supply chain management across a wide range of industries. Replacing traditional energy with clean energy such as photovoltaic energy will continue to contribute to energy saving and emission reduction goals. JinkoSolar obtained the first LCA certificate in Greater China and the Italian EPD photovoltaic certification at the same time, further delivering on its corporate social responsibility and product strength, and will help improve market competitiveness of modules. TÜV Rheinland's professional one-stop service aims to help more companies enter their target markets and promote the world's green energy transition."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-receives-greater-chinas-first-lca-certificate-for-pv-modules-issued-by-tuv-rheinland-china-301350969.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • EU extends deadline for decision on Facebook, Kustomer deal to Dec. 15

    EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer by a week to Dec. 15, a European Commission filing showed on Monday. The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, opened a full-scale investigation into the deal earlier this month, saying that it may hurt competition and reinforce Facebook's power in online advertising. Facebook has said it would cooperate fully with the Commission's review.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

    There are lower-risk energy stocks near the top of the list, but this risk/reward opportunity should not be ignored.

  • 5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

    The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. Almost all countries have signed up to the 2015 Paris climate accord that aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) — and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — by the year 2100, compared to the late 19th century.

  • Unfavorable weather returns as Dixie Fire becomes California’s largest single wildfire ever

    Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Climate Scientists Reach ‘Unequivocal’ Consensus on Human-Made Warming in Landmark Report

    (Bloomberg) -- An epochal new report from the world’s top climate scientists warns that the planet will warm by 1.5° Celsius in the next two decades without drastic moves to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution. The finding from the United Nations-backed group throws a key goal of the Paris Agreement into danger as signs of climate change become apparent across every part of the world.The latest scientific assessment from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for the first time speaks

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report

    The Paris agreement called for limiting temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels. “We know what must be done to limit global warming — consign coal to history and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline.”

  • What is a ‘black swan’ event and why are they key to the climate crisis?

    A new climate report warns of ‘black swan’ events that can cause a crisis. But what are they?

  • IPCC report: 10 key takeaways from world’s most comprehensive climate assessment

    ANALYSIS: Most detailed assessment yet from the UN’s authority on the climate crisis warns of rising weather extremes and irreversible change to ice and sea levels. Climate Correspondent <strong>Daisy Dunne </strong>walks through 10 of its key findings

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • Major U.N. climate report warns of "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts

    U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.

  • Scientists have finally added world politics to their climate models

    The world's climate scientists have laid out five scenarios for global temperature rise. The doomsday path has been dubbed "Trump World."

  • Dixie Fire becomes largest single wildfire in California’s history

    Governor Gavin Newsom visited the devastated town of Greenville on Saturday, as a Federal Judge ordered Pacific Gas & Engery to release information about the origin of the blaze

  • Indonesian volcano churns out fresh clouds of ash, lava

    A volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s turbulent Mount Merapi churned and boiled Monday, sending renewed flows of lava and ash down its slopes for a second day. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area on the island of Java. Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

  • Geronimo the alpaca must die, insists environment secretary

    Animal’s owner has claimed the UK tests carried out on the New Zealand-born male alpaca were inaccurate

  • King and Queen of rewilding: ‘We are not hypocrites’

    They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.

  • Floods hit Venice's St. Mark's Square

    On Sunday (August 8) evening, water levels were forecast to rise to above 1 meter and tourists were seen marvelling at the phenomenon in St. Mark's Square, with some children even going for a splash and others dancing with their feet submerged in water to a pianist who did not let the water levels stop him from playing in the picturesque square.The Venice municipality said water levels rose to 1 meter on Saturday evening. Data was not yet available for Sunday night.Venice's floods, "acqua alta" (high water) in Italian, are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has pushed down the city ground level. They usually occur in autumn and winter months.