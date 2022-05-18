U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer for PVEL's 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Eighth Consecutive Time

·4 min read
In this article:
SHANGRAO, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). JinkoSolar is one of only two module manufacturers to have been rated as a Top Performer for eight consecutive times since it was introduced in 2014.

Established in 2012, PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard evaluates modules and manufacturers through its comprehensive Product Qualification Program (PQP), which delivers independent reliability and performance data. Recognition as a Top Performer demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to product quality.

This has been a year of many milestones for JinkoSolar - the Company became the first to deliver 100 GW of modules globally, ranked number 1 in global shipments (Q1 2022), broke another world record for maximum solar conversion efficiency (for its large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell), and has just been recognized as a PVEL Top Performer for the eighth consecutive time.

"Every year we strive to provide our customers around the globe with high-quality, high-performing, durable products. And in every edition of PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard, we've been listed as a Top Performer. This recognition is the direct result of JinkoSolar's extensive R&D capabilities and our absolute dedication to module reliability and excellence," commented Mr. Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.

"We are very excited to be including Jinko in the 2022 Scorecard for a record-setting eight consecutive times," commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "This year's Scorecard is particularly noteworthy, listing 15 different Top Performing Jinko models, three of which achieved this status in every reliability test. We look forward to continued strong results as Jinko continues to innovate."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in mainland China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-recognized-as-top-performer-for-pvels-2022-pv-module-reliability-scorecard-for-the-eighth-consecutive-time-301549860.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

