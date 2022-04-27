U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets New World Record with Maximum Conversion Efficiency of 25.7%

3 min read
SHANGRAO, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has achieved a major technical breakthrough for its 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. JinkoSolar has set a new world record again with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of 25.7% for its large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell. This result has been independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology, China ("NIM").

The record-breaking monocrystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a high quality CZ mono-Si substrate. High temperature gettering, advanced diffusion, semi-transparent metallization, JinkoSolar's self-developed HOT technologies, and a series of material upgrades were integrated into the cell process to set this new world record for maximum conversion efficiency of 25.7%, compared with the record set last October reaching 25.4% .

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are very proud to set another world record for the N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. It is a major breakthrough for our N-type TOPCon cell technology and an important milestone in our development of innovative products and solutions. We are constantly investing in technology upgrades to achieve cost-effective mass production, and increase the competitiveness of our N-type products in the market. Our global clients trust our cutting-edge technology and reliable supply chain. We are well-positioned to lead the industry with innovative products and provide our customers with higher returns on their projects."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in Mainland China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

