JinkoSolar's subsidiary Signs Long-term Supply Agreement with Wacker for over 70,000 Metric Tons of Polysilicon

3 min read
In this article:
SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie AG ("Wacker"). According to the agreement, Wacker will supply over 70,000 tons of polysilicon to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. from September 2021 to December 2026.The purchase price will be decided based on the market price. Wacker will reserve the agreed capacity to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. and supply polysilicon from its production sites in Germany and the United States.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., commented, "As a leader in the global polysilicon market, Wacker's products have always been of superior quality. By locking in over 70,000 tons of polysilicon from Wacker, we will ensure the reliability of the manufacturing of our products from a high-quality raw material source, as well as the stable supply of our high efficiency products to our global clients. With the rapid growth in demand for our global shipments, we have always set our sights on the long haul and are working towards reaching long-term partnerships with key raw material suppliers in the PV industry. This ensures we can continue to provide our global clients with a steady supply of more highly efficient and clean products, and to promote the development and advancement of the global PV industry together."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolars-subsidiary-signs-long-term-supply-agreement-with-wacker-for-over-70-000-metric-tons-of-polysilicon-301357560.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

