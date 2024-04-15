Jio Financial, Blackrock form JV to set up wealth management and broking business

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Jio Financial Services has entered into a joint venture with U.S.-based BlackRock Inc to set up a wealth management and broking business, the companies said on Monday.

Jio Financial Services, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Group, and BlackRock formed a 50:50 joint venture to launch asset management services in India in July 2023.

The two companies had planned an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture.

