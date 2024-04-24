JioCinema launches 35-cent premium tier, stepping up rivalry with Netflix and Prime Video

TechCrunch· Image Credits: Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images
Manish Singh
1 min read
0
In this article:

JioCinema introduced new monthly subscription plan on Thursday, with the lowest tier costing just 35 cents. The revamp in the pricing strategy comes as the market-leading service seeks to exert greater pressure on rivals including Netflix and Prime Video.

The service -- backed by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani -- introduced two monthly tiers: Rs 89 ($1), featuring support for four simultaneous screen access, and Rs 29, with single-screen access. Apart from the simultaneous viewing, both tiers offer identical features, including an ad-free experience, the ability to stream in 4K, and download for offline viewing.

JioCinema Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy the ad-free experience across the platform, including the ongoing popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. JioCinema Premium also includes access to everything else on the platform, which includes a vast library of content from Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

JioCinema had launched an annual premium tier with the international catalog at 999 Indian rupees last year. Viacom18 is discontinuing the earlier tier, and those who had subscribed to it will be automatically switched over to the new plan, according to a spokesperson.

The service will also continue to offer ad-supported streaming of the cricket tournament at no charge, the spokesperson added.

"The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment," said Kiran Mani, CEO of Viacom18 Digital, in a statement. "With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India."

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Schmidt-backed Augment, a GitHub Copilot rival, launches out of stealth with $252M

    In a recent StackOverflow poll, 44% of software engineers said that they use AI tools as part of their development processes now and 26% plan to soon. Meanwhile, Gartner estimates that over half of organizations are currently piloting or have already deployed AI-driven coding assistants, and that 75% of developers will use coding assistants in some form by 2028. Ex-Microsoft software developer Igor Ostrovsky believes that, soon, there won't be a developer who doesn't use AI in their workflows.

  • Exclusive-US defense contractor L3Harris to cut 5% of workforce to save costs, email shows

    U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc will cut 5% of its workforce this year as part of a cost saving measure, CEO Chris Kubasik said in an email to employees seen by Reuters on Tuesday. L3Harris is set to report its first-quarter results on Thursday. The cuts are not evenly distributed but aim to eliminate redundancies across all functions at the company, a person familiar with the situation said, adding the reductions did not necessarily focus on the Aerojet Rocketdyne divison, which L3Harris acquired for $4.7 billion in December 2022.

  • The FTC Lays Out Its Case Against Tapestry’s $8.5B Buyout of Capri

    The FTC’s lawsuit to block the deal uses new regulations to argue that Tapestry is a serial acquirer and that the deal would limit competition in accessible luxury.

  • Cigna, Humana Merger Deal ‘Math Now Works,’ Jefferies Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group could resume its abandoned pursuit of Humana Inc. after the stock prices have moved to the point where a deal makes financial sense, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the

  • Kroger (KR), Albertsons Revamp Divestiture Package Amid Concerns

    Kroger's (KR) merger with Albertsons is poised to generate significant benefits, including lower prices, increased local product offerings and substantial investments in wages and benefits.

  • IBM Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Software Provider HashiCorp

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyStock Rally Stalls as Bond Yields Rise Before GDP: Market

  • Y Combinator alum Matterport is being bought by real estate juggernaut CoStar at a 212% premium

    Digital twin platform Matterport has agreed to be acquired by one of its customers, CoStar, in a cash-and-stock deal of $5.50 per share that gives it an enterprise valuation of about $1.6 billion. Matterport's tech helps companies create digital replicas of physical spaces. CoStar's offer represents a premium of a whopping 212% over Matterport’s last closing share price before the deal was announced on April 22.

  • JD Sports Steps Up U.S. Push With $1.1 Billion Deal for Retailer Hibbett

    JD Sports is buying Hibbett in a deal that values the American retailer at $1.1 billion, doubling down on its push into the U.S. at a challenging time for the sports-retail market.

  • JD Sports Snaps Up Hibbett to Build Growing US Portfolio

    British sneaker and athletics giant JD Sports Fashion is set to acquire the Birmingham, Alabama-based retailer Hibbett, part of its efforts to dig deeper into the U.S. market. JD Sports said Tuesday it plans to acquire 100 percent of Hibbett, which is quoted on the Nasdaq, for a price of $87.50 per share, in cash, …

  • Former Magic Leapers launch a platform for AR experiences

    When Trace’s future co-founders Greg Tran, Martin Smith and Sean Couture joined Magic Leap in spring/summer of 2015, it was about as hot as startups come. After years of secrecy, the augmented reality company captured Silicon Valley's imagination with in-device footage, before capping the year with an $827 million raise. Tran exited his creative director role in January 2020, while Couture and Smith left in July 2020 and February 2021, respectively.