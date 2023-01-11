U.S. markets closed

JioGames partners with leading cloud gaming service provider Ubitus to introduce the 'Future of Gaming'

·3 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.

(PRNewsfoto/Ubitus K.K.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ubitus K.K.)

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier gaming companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies. Ubitus cloud gaming solution supports the partners to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. With Jio True 5G network, all previous generation's network limitations like high-latency and lags have also been removed. Gamers will be excited to play their favorite games by navigating through JioGamesCloud's intuitive user interface and its comprehensive game library on devices of their choice.

Wesley Kuo, Ubitus CEO, said: 'Ubitus is thrilled to showcase the power of Jio's advanced 5G network with latency and bandwidth demanding AAA cloud games. Jio's 5G and Cloud Game service should benefit the majority of Indian gamers to enjoy popular titles without upgrading their playing devices'.

"This gaming-led partnership between Ubitus and JioGames cloud gaming is set to provide Indian users access to a wonderful selection of games from Ubitus' diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive cloud gaming experience", said Mr Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Limited. (Extract from JioGamesCloud PR)

About JioGames
JioGames, being a part of Jio Platforms Limited, is on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It's a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology. To start playing, download JioGames on android play store https://jiogames.page.link/pqcZ

About Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

About JioGamesCloud
JioGamesCloud is Jio's own home-grown cloud gaming technology that will be an absolute game-changer for the gaming industry. Intensive graphic-heavy games earlier required expensive hardware requirements in the form of consoles and accessories but now they can be played directly on the JioGames app without any hardware strings attached. All powered by the cloud technology on Android smartphones, Jio Set-Top box and popular web browsers.

About Ubitus
Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us
TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)
+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

 

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

