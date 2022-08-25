U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.25
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,020.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.25
    +44.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.30
    +9.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.50
    +0.61 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.20
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7700
    -0.3240 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,546.17
    +319.55 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.72
    +10.91 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,471.61
    +158.14 (+0.56%)
     

Jiqi, "Chinese version of Thrasio", to help businesses achieve hundredfold growth

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiqi is a commodity service provider that creates a micro-brand matrix and enables small and medium-sized businesses to increase their revenue. By using its unique patented intelligent algorithm and the success formula of Qiwu, it provides closed-loop operation service and helps brands to reconstruct and improve their operation capacity, so as to achieve revenue and efficiency increase.

Jiqi is not eager to pursue large-scale mergers and acquisitions, but more focuses on the core growth points of supply chain empowerment and data empowerment.

Focusing on empowerment itself can better strengthen its own differential competitiveness.

First of all, as a domestic brand, Jiqi has a deep understanding of the domestic supply chain, and thanks to many years of experience in the front line of the supply chain, Jiqi is more likely to take advantage of the resource of the industrial chain, which is beneficial to empower sellers and brands. For example, Jiqi has Qiwuji, which connects a series of closed-loop enabling services from selection, content, shelves, promotion to packaging, warehousing and customer service. And it can help businesses achieve more value-added space.

Secondly, with its own intelligent algorithm technology, Jiqi can complete the accurate matching of new products and online merchants, which means Jiqi has the supply chain distribution capability that driven by data. The result of this capability is higher supply chain competitiveness, thus further empowering merchants and realizing sales value-added.

Of course, with the growth of its strength in the future, in addition to focusing on the core growth point, Jiqi doesn't exclude the possibility of acquiring brands.

In terms of marketing, Jiqi can also further help merchants expand marketing channels, and realize the aggregation and value-added of micro brands through brand empowerment with its data and algorithm capabilities, thereby achieving more premium space.

At present, Jiqi has aggregated thousands of SKU supply chain services for thousands of merchants, providing them with complete sales services, bringing additional value and revenue.

Media Contact:
luzhouyang@jiqitag.com 
LZY
+86-13761616431

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiqi-chinese-version-of-thrasio-to-help-businesses-achieve-hundredfold-growth-301612109.html

SOURCE JIQI

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief

  • Amazon to Shut Down Amazon Care Telehealth Unit

    The tech giant said it would close the Amazon Care service by the end of the year as it retools its healthcare offerings following the purchase of primary-care company One Medical.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Nvidia sales forecast falls about $1 billion short of expectations, stock falls

    Nvidia Corp. forecast another big revenue shortfall in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker reported results similar to its profit warning earlier in the month.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Unveils Shopify Capital to Aid Base Down Under

    Shopify (SHOP) introduces Shopify Capital in Australia ahead of the country's peak sales season to help merchants expand their operations.

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New

  • Ford (F) to Cut 3K Jobs Amid Restructuring & Cost Discipline

    Ford (F) announces workforce downsizing by almost 3,000 as part of cost reduction efforts and restructuring plan that focuses on shifting to an EV-defined future that reduces dependency on labor.

  • Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

    Citizens, based at 525 William Penn Place since entering western Pennsylvania in December 2001, is moving to a new location in 2024.

  • The Realistic Way You Can Retire at 52

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • China exerting growing pressure on foreign companies, study finds

    China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies by the Berlin-based Merics think tank for China studies and the BDI industry association showed that the threshhold for exerting pressure on companies is falling. "It was about recognizing a pattern of when and how China exerts pressure," co-author Max Zenglein said.