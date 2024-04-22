Jishan Berhad (KLSE:JISHAN) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Jishan Berhad (KLSE:JISHAN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jishan Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = RM8.7m ÷ (RM138m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Jishan Berhad has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.3% average generated by the Packaging industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Jishan Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Jishan Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Jishan Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last four years. However it looks like Jishan Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Jishan Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Jishan Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 76% over the last three years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Jishan Berhad (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

