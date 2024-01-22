Is Jishan Berhad's (KLSE:JISHAN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Jishan Berhad's (KLSE:JISHAN) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Jishan Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jishan Berhad is:

13% = RM7.4m ÷ RM58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jishan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Jishan Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.5%. This certainly adds some context to Jishan Berhad's decent 5.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Jishan Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 14% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

KLSE:JISHAN Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is JISHAN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Jishan Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Jishan Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jishan Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Jishan Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

