Jitterbit Named a Leader in Fall G2 Grid Report for EDI, iPaaS and API Management

Jitterbit
·4 min read
Jitterbit
Jitterbit

Company earned top rankings for high ROI and customer satisfaction from mid-market and enterprise organizations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced that it is recognized as a Leader in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for electronic data exchange (EDI) and application programming interface (API) management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, outranking several other integration vendors. The company was also named a Leader in integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) in the mid-market report and a High Performer in the enterprise report. 

Jitterbit was awarded 20 G2 badges across the reports and increased its overall ranking by two positions in the Grid Report for iPaaS and Enterprise Grid Report for API Management. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features, and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.

Jitterbit was named a Leader based on its high customer satisfaction scores and large market presence. It was rated by enterprise companies as a top product among several iPaaS vendors, receiving high and/or leading scores in categories including users most likely to recommend, best estimated return on investment (ROI), best usability, most implementable, and best results.

The company was named a Leader in the UK market and a Momentum Leader for enterprise organizations. Additionally, Jitterbit was named a Leader in EDI for mid-market companies.

Key G2 Grid Report highlights include: 

Users Most Likely to Recommend 
Jitterbit received the highest index score for enterprise users recommending Jitterbit products in the iPaaS report. The fall ranking indicates 93% of users are likely to recommend the company. This ranking is based on the highest likelihood to recommend.

Best Estimated ROI 
Jitterbit ranked No. 1 for the best estimated ROI score for enterprises in the iPaaS report, demonstrating its efficiency and commitment to customers. This ranking is based on a combination of estimated time to ROI and time to go live.

Within the iPaaS report for enterprise, Jitterbit also ranked No. 1 for best usability, most implementable, and best results.

Momentum Leader in EDI and iPaaS 
Jitterbit was named a Momentum Leader for EDI and iPaaS. The company ranked No. 2 in the Momentum Grid Report for EDI. The company achieved high scores in employee and revenue growth, significantly outpacing the average rating. The momentum score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.

“The power of EDI plus iPaaS is the perfect catalyst to get e-commerce shops ready for the busy holiday season,” said David Rastatter, senior director, product marketing, Jitterbit. “EDI integration enables the virtual data exchange between trading partners, and shares customer, order, and inventory data efficiently between trading partners and their systems. It’s become a mandatory capability required by retailers to exchange goods with sellers, suppliers, and manufacturers.”

UK Leader 
The company was named a Leader and ranked No. 3 overall in the UK Regional Grid Report for iPaaS. Jitterbit received high scores for quality of support, ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of admin and doing business with, and ease of setup.

Overall, Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

  • "Great partner to integrate new channels into existing systems.”

  • “Stable, reliable and full-featured extract, transform, and load (ETL) platform.”

  • “Reliable solution for mission-critical integrations.” 

“We are pleased to receive this recognition quarter after quarter, and to increase our overall ranking in the market,” said Singu Srinivas, senior vice president and general manager, North America, at Jitterbit. “This is a testament to our strong customer support and service for both enterprise and mid-market customers, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com


