JK Tech launches AI-driven Smart Analytics solution for retailers in the US

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation digital transformation services, is introducing its Smart Analytics offering in the North American market in response to the rise in demand within the retail industry for technology-backed data insights that can aid better decision-making. The company is organizing a webinar- 'How to Stay 10 Steps Ahead of Retail Competitors?' on the 4th of August 2022, to demonstrate the importance of innovative pricing models to accurately forecast competitor business strategies and stay ahead of them.

JK Tech Logo
JK Tech Logo

Serving clients across industries since 1994, JK Tech has been providing agile and customized technology solutions for enterprises. Using JK Tech's Smart Analytics solutions, grocery retailers have witnessed around 15% improved inventory turns, and a 6% increase in same-store sales while apparel retailers have seen a 14.4% increase in relative revenue and a 70% SKUs increase in sales, in the US market specifically.

In a statement, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "Technology has become the backbone of a strong business strategy in today's competitive business environment. The retail industry is dominated by impeccable customer experience, that offers convenience, customization, and consistency. JK Tech understands the challenges retailers face and has developed a data-driven solution to assist them. The Smart Analytics solution enables retailers to streamline processes to improve performance in a stiff, competitive environment. Our solution leverages the power of AI, augmented analytics, and modernization, providing retailers insights into the product pricing of competitors, and store performance to devise strategies that optimize costs, reduce risks, and generate a higher GMV while maintaining profitability."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. The company offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, and healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Hyperautomation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com.

Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Media Contact: 

Soma Singh 
soma.singh@jktech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jk-tech-launches-ai-driven-smart-analytics-solution-for-retailers-in-the-us-301595267.html

SOURCE JK Tech

