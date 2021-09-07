U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

JK Tech launches integrated Smart Dairy Solution in USA

·2 min read

Partners with BNP Media and Dairy Foods for upcoming webinar

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech launched its Smart Dairy Solution in the United States. The Smart Dairy Solution is an end-to-end enterprise solution for the milk processing industry on a single platform. The company has joined hands with Dairy Foods magazine for innovative strategies and consultation in an upcoming webinar on October 6, 2021.

JK_Tech_Logo
JK_Tech_Logo

JK Tech is a next-generation digital and IT solutions provider that offers templatized and pre-configured solutions to enterprise customers to help them embark on their digital transformation journey.

Through JK Tech's collaboration with BNP Media and its Dairy Foods magazine, the organization plans to leverage century-old demographic and industry knowledge that BNP Media brings to the table. In the Oct. 6th webinar, JK Tech and Dairy Foods will showcase JK Tech's Smart Dairy Solution, which digitalizes the dairy supply chain by making milk components traceable from the farm to the table.

The JK Tech Smart Dairy Solutionis an end-to-end solution built on the SAP S4HANA platform. It seamlessly connects different SAP modules and helps dairy-specific organizations to enable industry-leading best practices while utilizing their existing investments to accelerate digital transformation across the value chain. It is a templatized and integrated solution that was designed to help organizations envision, outline, and implement a world-class, agile production, sales and supply chain solution and milk success for the organization.

Deep Thapliyal, EVP and Business Head for JK Tech US Inc., comments about the partnership:"JK Tech has immense knowledge of the functionalities of the dairy industry across the globe, and we have used the same to build a templatized offering on SAP to bring to you an end-to-end solution that would redesign the way the industry works. Our JK Tech Smart Dairy Solution is capable of seamlessly integrating digital transformation across the entire dairy value chain."

The organization has a proven record of having implemented the JK Tech Smart Dairy Solution in eight dairies, with the expertise of its 40+ consultants, who have an average of 15 years of digital transformation experience. Through its intelligent and autonomous Smart Dairy Solution, consumers get provenance of the milk, farmers get product visibility and manufacturers get a complete picture for ensuring quality standards, with real time data aggregation.

To Register for the webinar, click here.

Or email to marketing@jktech.com to get in touch with the experts at JK Tech.

Media contact:
Sona Suzanne
Sona.Suzanne@jktech.com
+91- 9871637711

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jk-tech-launches-integrated-smart-dairy-solution-in-usa-301370186.html

SOURCE JK Tech

