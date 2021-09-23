U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.36
    +65.72 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,848.13
    +589.81 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,068.53
    +171.68 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.69
    +46.13 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.34
    +1.11 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    -26.20 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3930
    +0.0570 (+4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0115 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1960
    +0.4180 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,602.48
    +744.30 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.02
    +10.09 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

JLL arranges joint venture equity and $300M construction loan for spec office in Cambridge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

40 Thorndike, the only fully available office opportunity in the high growth market of East Cambridge

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today that its Capital Markets group arranged debt and equity financing for the redevelopment of 40 Thorndike, a 475,000-square-foot mixed-use project with office, residential and retail uses in East Cambridge, Massachusetts.

40 Thorndike rendering
40 Thorndike rendering

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Leggat McCall Properties and Granite Properties, to secure the $300 million fixed-rate construction loan through Bank OZK. JLL also secured joint venture equity for the project through CBRE Global Investors.

The redevelopment of 40 Thorndike will focus on quality and sustainability, with the project seeking LEED Gold Certification as well as an improvement in energy consumption standards of 20% over American National Standards Institute recommendations, a green roof, rainwater harvesting features and a high-performance building envelope. Upon completion, the 20-story project will offer 421,000 square feet of Class A office space, 11,000 square feet of street-level retail and 48 affordable apartment units. Amenities will include a fitness space, restaurant space, childcare, a shared conference/community center and a bike room with adjoining shower and locker facility. The development team continues to meet regularly with the community to provide updates on construction as they work toward a building occupancy goal of Fall 2023.

40 Thorndike is positioned in East Cambridge within walking distance of Kendall Square, Cambridge Crossing and Downtown Boston. Given the proximity to MIT and Harvard University, East Cambridge has become known as a preeminent global innovation hub, attracting more than 300-plus technology, life science and other innovative companies that are drawn to the access to talent and the opportunity to collaborate. The site also has convenient vehicular access to Storrow Dr., Memorial Dr., Interstate 93, the Massachusetts Turnpike and connectivity to Boston Logan International Airport, just a 15-minute drive from the project.

East Cambridge is a high-growth market with office rents increasing more than 130% since 2010, higher than any other global market. During this same timeframe, the region has maintained a near-zero percent vacancy rate. The majority of the under-construction supply is slated for lab use, making 40 Thorndike the only fully available office opportunity in East Cambridge.

JLL's Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Executive Managing Directors Riaz Cassum and Trey Morsbach and Senior Managing Directors Brett Paulsrud and Jim Curtin.

"As tenant demand from large tech tenants increasingly shifts to the east coast in search of talent and quality lifestyles, East Cambridge and 40 Thorndike are poised to capitalize on this demand," Paulsrud commented. "We are proud to be a part of this exciting redevelopment and help facilitate Leggat McCall's and Granite's vision for this innovative project."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

About Leggat McCall Properties
Founded in 1965, Leggat McCall Properties is a leading real estate owner, developer and service provider to corporate, educational, healthcare and other clients in the Greater Boston Area. Over the past 10 years, LMP has had a leadership role in over 42 million square feet of project development, representing more than $10 billion of investment. The company has executed on 15 projects over $200 million, 50 over $50 million, and has also developed or acquired approximately $3 billion in assets as principals, including research and life science, mixed-use, office, and residential properties. The firm has a dominant presence in the rapidly growing life sciences, higher education and healthcare industries and serves many of the area's top universities, healthcare systems and biotech companies, including Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Draper Laboratory, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Brigham & Women's Hospital.

About Granite Properties
Granite Properties is a privately held commercial real estate investment, development and management company founded in 1991. Granite owns more than 10 million square feet of high-quality office space in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Denver, Southern California and Nashville. Granite is an established investor, developer and manager with a focus on sustainable, high-quality projects. More than $7.7 billion in real estate transactions and more than 28 million square feet of real estate development and acquisitions have been completed by Granite. Current plans for acquisition and development projects in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston and Southern California are valued at over $1 billion. Granite focuses on creating extraordinary customer experiences through mixed-use environments, rich in amenities, customer-centric service, and innovative wellness features. The firm has been named as one of Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces for the last nine consecutive years. For more information, visit: www.graniteprop.com.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://www.facebook.com/jll
https://twitter.com/jll
https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Kristen Murphy, JLL Senior Manager, Public Relations
Phone: +1 617-848-1572
Email: Kristen.Murphy@am.jll.com

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)
(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-arranges-joint-venture-equity-and-300m-construction-loan-for-spec-office-in-cambridge-301384231.html

SOURCE JLL

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped Today

    Extending the 7% rise that they had been on through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are bounding even higher today. Whereas yesterday's climb was attributable to overall enthusiasm for fuel cell solutions, investors are picking up shares today in reaction to news from Wall Street. Taking a more bullish stance on Plug Power's stock, Pearce Hammond, an analyst at Piper Sandler, upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, keeping the price target at $33.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Now that growth is coming back to earth, the stock has fallen 51% from its high last year. Despite that, there are several good reasons to think Zoom could stage a rebound. In the second quarter of last year, Zoom saw sales climb more than 350% and customers with more than 10 users jump over 450%.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • We Like B2Gold's (TSE:BTO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...